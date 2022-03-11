Wright Way: Tornaodes reach new heights on court, in classroom ahead of national tournament appearance

On Friday, Talladega College will compete in the NAIA national tournament for the fourth-consecutive season when the Tornadoes (27-5) face No. 15 seed Washington Adventist (20-10) on Friday at 3 p.m.
However, two things are different about this year than the previous three tournament appearances under coach Chris Wright. First of all, the Tornadoes will play as many as two games at home, which is no small advantage. Talladega's road to a championship should also be much easier this time around since the Tornadoes earned a No. 2 seed after earning two No. 5 seeds and one No. 7 seed in the previous three years.
Wright's winning percentage of 80.8 is the best four-year percentage for the program going back to 2009, which is remarkable considering the Tornadoes went 32-5 in 2015.
Yet none of those numbers were the ones the coach wanted to discuss a week before the game.
"We are 101-24 since I've been here," Wright said. "With a national tournament appearance all four years, we've been in the top 10 in the last three years, but the No. 1 accomplishment that I'm proud of is that seven seniors are going to graduate this year."
Those new graduates would mean 17 of the 21 players to finish their eligibility in Talladega under Wright will have received their degrees, and the Talladega coach expects that number to rise to 18 out of 21 in August.
If that isn't impressive enough, five of those student-athletes graduated while on scholarship despite finishing their eligibility in the prior year.
"Even though it kind of hurt our chances to be good on the court, we brought them back and scholarshipped them so they could finish their degree," Wright said.
Wright asks every player that steps on the floor to be unselfish. What kind of example would he be to those guys if he didn't show that same attitude towards his former players who come so close to graduating.
"I don't think I'm doing anything special," Wright said. "I just think I'm doing my job. I feel like if you coach college basketball and you care about your kids, you have an obligation to help them finish their degree."
Talladega College athletics director Kevin Herod said he believes Wright's success starts early when the coach pushes incoming players, many of whom transfer to Talladega, to take summer classes the semester before they arrive. That hands-on support then continues until they receive their diploma.
"He will keep supporting them until they are done, and he's done a phenomenal job at it," Herod said. "To me, that is one of the biggest reasons that the change, the biggest change (for) our men's teams, they were graduating at a good rate, but he took it up another notch."
Why Talladega
When Ally Wright, Chris' wife, moved to Talladega back in the spring of 2018, she never expected to be here when the calendar flipped to 2021, much less 2023.
"I was just used to a year and move," Ally said. "So there was a part of me that just assumed that was going to be life."
The two met while working at Graceland University in 2015, and the couple moved in both 2016 and 2017 to accept new positions. In 2018, they felt like their days of wandering were over when Chris accepted the head coach position at fellow NAIA school, Our Lady of the Lake, which allowed him to get back home to Texas.
"So we get there and really had the rug pulled out from under us," Chris said. "It was really heartbreaking. It was probably the toughest time in my life. I was really depressed about just how that situation kind of transpired."
The program fired the athletic director that hired Chris within his first two weeks, and the scholarship situation also changed.
That six-week detour now feels like a shove from fate. Chris stumbled upon the opening in Talladega not knowing too much about the area himself, but he did know it would reunite his wife with her childhood best friend Laura Kitchen, who grew up in New York with Ally.
"When I moved to Iowa for my job, she moved to AIDB (Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind) for her job, and I thought that is it," Ally said. "We are never going to live together again ever. … Like there is no way. So it ended up totally working out. So she lives 30 minutes up the road, and I see her all the time."
That bond is one of many that has served to anchor the Wrights to their new home. Herod's friendship is another, and at this point, the Wrights are confident it would take an incredible opportunity to convince them to leave Talladega anytime soon.
"I've coached at other places where it hasn't been maybe the best place to bring kids," Chris said. "And so coming here was like a breath of fresh air. Because it was a good school, and I know our guys are going to be looked out for just and it really is a family at this school and the community really I feel like embraces our players."
That family-friendly atmosphere is even more important since the Wright family expanded to include 3-month-old Reece Wright.
The players used to be so excited to see Ally walk in the gym doors, but now she plays second-fiddle to her son, nicknamed Reece Cup, by the players.
"They all want to sit next to him in film," she said. "He makes a noise, and they are all looking, and I'm sure he (Chris) is like really? They are so into it, and it melts my heart because I look at them like my children."
A Not So Secret Weapon
That family atmosphere didn't exist inside the gym when the Wrights arrived back in 2018. The players weren't rude, but they seemed to approach the team like a job.
"They just wanted to hoop and leave," Ally said. "Like they didn't want the extra, and I think the extra is what makes teams special."
To be more specific, the extra Ally refers to is an open-door policy between the Wrights and the players at home. No reason is too small. Some players come to do laundry, watch a game or even talk.
"It is really important to me that they know no matter what, someone loves them," Ally said. "Whether we win or lose, I'm there loving on them because they need that, and I think that is what makes this really special."
Ally believes strongly that the memories the players create inside their home help them bond with each other and her husband, who can admittedly be pretty hard on his players during the season.
Of course, it also helps that Ally's open-door policy extends to her on-campus office should any player need to talk about girls, classes or just vent about her husband.
"I think that sometimes when you have tough love given to you, when you are young, … it is hard to understand the difference between he doesn't care about me and he is pushing me," Ally said.
Chris is the first to say that the balance between his tough love and Ally's support is critical to the team's success on the court.
"I don't think you can even quantify it," he said.
Herod preferred to use the word invaluable when it came to Ally's role in the program.
"She is like a mom to them all," Herod said, laughing. "It is crazy because you see this little 5-5 small lady, and you see these 6-9, 6-11 people trying to give her a hug. And these guys are tough guys, and they just melt right in front of this little 5-5 person."
The road ahead
It felt like the Tornadoes were on the doorsteps of history when the team won 20 of its first 21 games, with 13 of those victories coming by at least 21 points.
Then in the final two weeks of the season, Talladega fell short against No. 1 seed Loyola three times, including one loss in overtime that saw the Tornadoes give up a four-point lead in the final 18 seconds of regulation.
"We finished second place in the regular season, we finished second place in the conference tournament," Wright said. "We were ranked No. 2 in the country, and some people would say we don't have anything to show for it."
Wright believes Talladega has the talent to make a serious run at a national championship in the coming weeks, but the Tornadoes will have to take better care of the basketball. They gave it up 11.9 times per game in February. That's up from 9.5 in January and up from their previous season-high of 10.1 turnovers per game in November.
Talladega will also need to rebound better than it has of late. Loyola outrebounded 47-25 in the conference championship game last month, and the Tornadoes averaged only 34.1 rebounds per game in February overall after averaging more than 43 in the school's first 10 games.
"If we do the things that we need to do in the next couple weeks, then I think we will look back to those losses against Loyola and say yeah, they hurt at the time, but they really prepared us for the ultimate goal, which is to try and win a national championship," Chris said.