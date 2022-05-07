Winterboro's Troy McKinney dominates state track meet

Winterboro’s Troy McKinney dominated the Class 1A state track and field meet in Cullman on Saturday. McKinney came into the meet looking to win all four of his events and that is what he did.
On Friday, McKinney won his state championship in the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet.
On Saturday, McKinney opened the day by claiming his second straight 200-meter dash state championship with a time of 22.61 seconds.
McKinney had to overcome adversity to win last two state titles on Saturday.
McKinney seemed to injure himself before the long jump, but he managed to win the event with a jump of 22-feet, 1.25 inches.
Even though he was hampered he was still able to win the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12 seconds. His time in the finals was slower than the time he ran on Friday. McKinney qualified for the finals with a time of 10.8 seconds.
“He had that goal and (Friday) he won the triple jump with a number that he really didn’t like,” Winterboro head coach Hunter Millard said. “That really motivated him. He won the 100. I really didn’t have a good view of it. He had me nervous, but he did inch out a win in that one. Right after that was the long jump. He either had a cramp or a pulled muscle or something. He’s the toughest kid that I ever met because he just powered through it. He went into his last jump and got 22 feet. I knew when they said 22 feet that he won the event with his last jump. After that I was worried if he was going to be able to do the 100 but he managed to get that one also. He had a big day, and he was able to get through the last two events with some type of injury.”