Winterboro's Brown, Burney win small schools all-county honors

At Winterboro High School, the Bulldogs know how to spin it, play it and win it.
They love their basketball. The Winterboro girls are famous for blocking shots, running the floor and putting the ball in the bucket.
And this was a breakthrough year for the Bulldogs girls basketball team. They forced their way into the Class 1A regionals.
The Winterboro girls went 22-6 this season, and they are pulling down some accolades, as they should. Bulldogs freshman guard Katelyn Brown is the unanimous Talladega County small schools girls player of the year.
Brown, the 5-foot-8 girl, played well beyond her experience level. She averaged 22 points a game for the Bulldogs.
Winterboro High girls head coach Lamonyn Burney is getting some post-season notoriety, too. Burney has been chosen the county small schools coach of the year.
The Bulldogs are present and accounted for on the girls all-county first team, too. That first team includes Winterboro sophomore center Kya Brown and Bulldog freshman guard Katelyn Jones.
This winter, Jones poured in an average of 11 points per game for Winterboro. The small schools girls all-county first-teamers also include Fayetteville junior guard Leah Platt, Talladega County Central seventh-grader Shanijah Smith, Childersburg senior guard Jada Swain and two B.B. Comer standouts, Aniya Dates and Aliyah Gaddis.
The small schools all-county second team is seven girls strong, as well. Those treasured basketball players include Icelyne Gooden of Talladega County Central, Kathryn Holley of Fayetteville and junior forward Aubrey Foy of Childersburg.
The other members of the all-county second team include Alabama School for the Deaf guard Lily Tucker, and the B.B. Comer trio of Ever Harris, Darrien Davis and Chrisdasia Wilson.
Ten girls are also Talladega all-county honorable mention basketball performers. Four are Childersburg Tigers: Ainsley Foy, Rakiya Spell, Mikayla Wells and Shakira Harrison.
Also getting nods for all-county honorable mention are Jamiyah Johnson and Mohangi Evans of Talladega County Central, Rachel Headen of Winterboro and Deshauna Wallace of the Alabama School for the Deaf.
Honorable mention status also went to a pair of Fayetteville Wolves, senior forward Natalie Lanier and senior guard Madilynn Albright.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
