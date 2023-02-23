Winterboro legend: Kya Brown finishes career with 1,073 points

WINTERBORO — There will never be another Winterboro girls basketball player quite like Kya Brown.
WINTERBORO — There will never be another Winterboro girls basketball player quite like Kya Brown.
She is what every coach prays for. The 5-foot-9 Brown is unselfish. She is skilled, daring, bold and hardy.
The senior comes to the gym to compete. And Brown has been doing that for the last six years.
For the last half-dozen seasons, Brown has started for the Bulldogs' varsity. She has done a lot of everything to enable the Winterboro girls to win 94 games in that span.
“I take nothing for granted,” Brown, the Winterboro forward, said. "I get to the rim. I hit some shots. I drive and play physical. I’m a floor general."
So, what else is this girl all about?
Brown is one of the most successful players in Bulldog girls basketball history. Brown has scored 1,073 points in her Winterboro playing career.
“I have good timing. I’m committed to the team. I get focused. I work hard, and I like that feeling,” Brown said. “I practice 24-7.”
That is just a glimpse of what Brown does for Winterboro girls basketball.
“My favorite thing is playing defense. I like blocking shots,” Brown said.
And oh, just by the way, Kya Brown blocked more than 50 shots this season with a gimpy knee. Despite her anterior cruciate ligament injury, Brown averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots a game this season.
The Winterboro girls, with Brown’s blessing and major production, made it all the way to the Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinals this season. The Bulldog girls lassoed a final record of 23-6.
And they did it with Kya Brown hustling her ACL off.
“Kya is a veteran of the team,” Winterboro head girls basketball coach Lamonyn Burney said. "She’s a utility player. She has a God-given talent. Kya does the dirty work. She rebounds and passes. Kya is a three-level scorer."
The head Bulldog isn’t about to forget about Brown’s 1,073 career points either at WHS.
“That’s a milestone. She can carry that around for the rest of her life. Kya can tell her kids and grandkids about that,” Burney said.
Kya Brown is an unforgettable figure in Winterboro girls basketball history. Brown is a Bulldogs legend.
Not everybody is a member of the 1,000-point club at WHS either.
“Kya is exceptional,” Burney said.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
