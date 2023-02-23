 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winterboro legend: Kya Brown finishes career with 1,073 points

Winterboro-Shelby Co girls-bc19.jpg

Kya Brown shoots a 3-pointer against Shelby County.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — There will never be another Winterboro girls basketball player quite like Kya Brown.

She is what every coach prays for. The 5-foot-9 Brown is unselfish. She is skilled, daring, bold and hardy.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.