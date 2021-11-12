Winterboro grad Brody Hamm named Rookie of the Week

On Monday, 2020 Winterboro graduate Brody Hamm was named the USA South Conference Defensive Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.
His most recent honor comes after Hamm recorded seven tackles, including five solo and 1.5 for loss, in Huntingdon’s 52-33 win over Maryville. The former Bulldog also forced a fumble which he then recovered for a 21-yard gain in the victory.
Hamm was also named Defensive Rookie of the Week earlier this season after he hauled in two interceptions, one of which he returned 23 yards for his first collegiate touchdown, in a 42-3 win over Greensboro on Oct. 23. Hamm also recorded a pair of tackles, including one for loss.
The Daily Home caught up with Hamm earlier this week and asked him to relive the highlights of his freshman season with Huntingdon.
Was the Maryville game your best performance this season?
“I would say so. Just being in the right place at the right time, and sticking with the game plan that our coach gave us and trusting my teammates, and letting them trust me. Just doing my job.”
What do you remember about your pick-six from earlier this year?
“It was just a coverage where I go to the flats, and I am covering the flats and just kinda hid behind the tackle and he just kinda threw it straight to me, and as soon as I caught it, there was green grass and my teammates blocked for me and took it to the house.”
You were an every-down player at Winterboro. Was it difficult adjusting to a smaller role earlier in the season?
“I already had my mind set to where I knew I was already going to be coming in behind people. Which everybody is, they all have to start somewhere. I figured I would have to start behind somebody. One of our linebackers that had been in front of me, he actually tore his meniscus, and he had to have surgery, so he actually hurt it, the Greensboro game where I had the two picks, but having him out is devastating because he is a real good player and we need him, but I (am) always working hard and you gotta stick with the game plan. I was ready at the time, and it just, being able to step up is huge, and that is what I stay ready for.”
You were at Winterboro’s playoff game on Friday night. What did you think of the Bulldogs’ defense?
“I believe they stepped up and they did what they was supposed to do, and they got a great mastermind, they got a great coach as I have always stated. Coach (Skylar) Mansfield always makes sure they’re ready, and they were, and as long as they execute their game plan, those boys will go as far as they can.”