Winterboro flips script on TC Central

The Winterboro High School’s boys basketball team was ready to get the bad taste out of its mouth after losing last week to rival TC Central by 28 points.
The Bulldogs got their revenge on Thursday, defeating the Fighting Tigers 57-48.
“The last time we played TC, they completely embarrassed us,” Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said. “We wanted to go back, regroup, and talk about playing together, playing for each other. That’s what they did tonight; they played for each other and lifted each other up. They played unselfishly, and it showed at the end of the night.”
The Bulldogs used a 12-4 run at the end of the first half to take control of the game.
Winterboro used its defense to spark the run as the Bulldogs got layups off TC Central turnovers.
The Bulldogs shut down TC Central’s lead scorer Cameron Swain in the first half as they held him to two points.
“Defensively, we played harder,” Holland said. “We put Chance (Dandridge) on No.4 (Swain). We challenged him (Dandrige) to step up and keep him (Swain) from beating us. Last time, he put up 20, so we decided we weren’t going to let one man beat us. Somebody else was going to have to beat us.”
Dandridge and Brody Hamm scored four points apiece during the run, which allowed Winterboro to take a 28-19 lead into intermission.
In the third, TC Central cut the lead down to 34-26, but Winterboro was able to close the period on a 7-2 run to take a 43-28 lead into the final period.
“We didn’t show up, and Winterboro did,” TC Central head coach Acardia Garrett said. “I give them credit, they played hard, they were aggressive, they were physical, they out hustled us. They deserved to win the game.”
Dandridge led the way for Winterboro with 21 points. Hamm had a solid outing as he scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Jakendrick Tuck led the way for TC Central with 19 points. Swain came on strong in the fourth for the Fighting Tigers as he scored 11 of his 17 points in the final eight minutes of the game.
Girls
No. 3 Winterboro cruised past TC Central 64-48 on Thursday night. With the win, the Lady Bulldogs improved to 10-0 on the season.
Winterboro had it going behind the arc on Thursday as they drained 11 3-pointers against the Lady Fighting Tigers.
Winterboro hit eight 3’s in the first half, which allowed them to take a 37-24 lead into intermission.
Amiya Garrett and Kya Brown scored 11 points apiece for Winterboro. Katelyn Brown scored 10 points. Katelyn Jones scored nine points while Bri Brown chipped in with eight points.
Amiya Sillmon led TC Central with 19 points. Faith Johnson scored 17 points