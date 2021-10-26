Williams honored after leading Talladega to season's first win

Malik Williams was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega’s football team to a 51-37 win over Elmore County on Friday.
“It’s a lot of people doing what I’m doing every other week," Williams said. "So I was thinking I have to be Player of the Week before my season is over with. It’s my last year, so I have to go out with a bang in my last two games.”
Williams had 337 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the win. The senior threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns.
“I didn’t get to play in the Sylacauga game because of a concussion,” Williams said. “I felt like I was really letting the team down, so this game, I was like I’m hungry, and I want it. Last year, I had five touchdowns against them (Elmore County), so I was like I have to do it again. I was trying to push myself to do it two times in a row.”
Williams credits his offensive line for his breakout performance against Elmore County. The senior said that the offensive line has worked hard all season.
“They have been doing their part,” Williams said. “All of them told me, we got you tonight to run behind me. They fight over who I should run behind, so they get blocks and pancakes. They get happy about that. At the end of the season, I’m going to try to do something for them for being great teammates. I want to get them a gift for doing their part.”
Talladega’s win last week was their first of the season, and it snapped their overall 10-game losing streak dating back to last season.
“It felt great, we were chanting, we were laughing and smiling,” Williams said. “It was just a lot of joy.”
Williams said the play that stood out the most to him from the Elmore County game came right before halftime.
“It was one second left on the clock, and we sent one of our receivers deep,” Williams said. “I rolled out to the left and threw it to him. He tipped it, he tipped it again and caught it. We needed that touchdown to take the lead. It was a 40–50-yard pass.”
Even though the Tigers didn’t achieve their goal of having a winning season and making the playoffs for the fifth straight season, they have continued to play hard each week.
“We are grinding and trying to push each other to succeed,” Williams said. “Hopefully, when the underclassmen become seniors, they will push the players behind them to be better than what they were their senior year.”