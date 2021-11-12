'WHAT A GAME': B.B. Comer survives a thriller to advance to quarterfinals

MAPLESVILLE — Within minutes of the final whistle, B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett walked off to the side alone. He bent over with his hands on his knees and let out a long, relieved sigh.
B.B. Comer claimed a 34-25 win over Isabella in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, but not before the Tigers head coach watched his top two quarterbacks and his starting running back all miss time because of injury. His offense still managed to pick up 123 yards on consecutive drives to retake the lead, but B.B. Comer’s defense jumped offsides on fourth-and-four. Those players made up for it by then forcing a fourth-and-26.
Oh, yeah, and all that happened in the last 10 minutes.
“Wow!” Fossett said. “Like two weeks in a row man. They are working my nerves, and I got grey hairs probably coming out of my ears at this point. What a game, what a game. I’m trying to replay it all in my head with everything that happened.”
The win secures the fourth 10-win season in program history, and it is the first such one for the Tigers (10-2) since 1995.
That milestone seemed to hang on a knife’s edge for most of the second half.
Everything came to a head when B.B. Comer quarterback Devonta Carmichael left the game with an injury with 2:43 to play. The officials penalized Isabella 15 yards for the hit on Carmichael, but the Tigers held only a two-point lead at the time.
Sophomore quarterback Devin Harvey kept the ball on first down and raced through the Isabella defense almost untouched, picking up 27 yards. Carmichael returned for one play to hand the ball off before the Tiger coaching staff allowed Harvey to finish the drive.
The sophomore carried the ball an additional three times for 24 yards and a touchdown to all-but secure the win. Harvey wisely attempted to stop himself from crossing into the end zone, but he slid in anyways due to the wet grass and injured his lower body in the process.
What to know
—Isabella held a 25-21 lead with 10:27 to play, but B.B. Comer running back Kamore Harris found the end zone from 3 yards out to retake the lead with 8:25 to play. Harris did his best work on that drive, rushing for 50 yards on five carries over a six-play sequence. Harris finished the night with 174 total yards of offense and two touchdowns on 21 touches. He would later miss time due to an ankle injury but returned to the game.
—Despite Harris' prolific season, the Tigers leaned on Carmichael often in the first half, and the quarterback delivered. Before the break, the senior signal caller completed 6 of 8 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the evening 8 of 15 for 201 yards, but even his incomplete passes in the second half seemed to be on the money.
—B.B. Comer senior linebacker John Murphy recorded at least six tackles on Isabella's final two drives that lasted more than one play. His biggest play was a 4-yard tackle for loss on third-and-three that forced Isabella to punt around midfield.
—Carmichael’s brother, James Carmichael, hauled in three catches to pace the Tigers with 108 yards, but it was sophomore Chris Garrett who caught both touchdowns in the first half.
— B.B. Comer sophomore Adam Odum replaced the injured Harvey on defense with 1:45 to play. He recorded an interception on first down to effectively end the game. Oh, and it just happened to be his birthday.
Who said
—Fossett on the play of Harvey: “It was great. That is a huge gut check for him, and that showed him the belief that we have in him. Because we know he’s capable, whe know he’s capable of doing that. Honestly, that is the future quarterback for this program after this season is over and we know that he can do that.”
Next up
—B.B. Comer will host Clarke County (10-2) next week in the state quarterfinals. Isabella ended its season at 8-4.