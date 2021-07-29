Want to drive at 'Dega? The track is allowing fans to do it again

Talladega Superspeedway will allow fans to start their engines and drive around the famed race track Aug. 7.
During the ’DEGA Drive event, participants can make a $50 donation to drive their personal vehicles for two laps around the 2.66-mile mammoth track in efforts to raise money for 'DEGA Gives, a donor-advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pre-registration is highly recommended to assure a spot: www.nascarfoundation.org/talladegagives. Opportunities also can be bought the day of the event.
In April, the track hosted a similar event and raised more than $45,000 to benefit the American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief and Alabama tornado victims.
“We have had tremendous turnouts for past track drives as part of our ’DEGA Gives initiative and we are looking forward to Aug. 7,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a news release. “We were so thrilled to have so many people from across many states come in April to support the tornado victims. The upcoming event gives families a chance to drive on one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, plus it’s a way to help the track give back to the community.”
All vehicles must have a valid license plate, and all drivers must have a valid driver’s license. Minors (under 19 years of age) with valid driver’s license must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. No motorcycles, tractor trailers or recreational vehicles will be allowed on the track. Vehicles deemed unsafe by TSS Staff will not be allowed onto the racing surface for ’DEGA Drive. Once on pit road, everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times.