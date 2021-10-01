Victory Christian unable to overcome slow start against Ider

PELL CITY — Ider marched down the field twice in the first 11 minutes, finding the end zone twice with ease, but Victory Christian wasn’t going to roll over.
Lions junior Cameron Cheatwood punctuated that message when he sacked Ider quarterback Dylan Grant for a 9-yard loss. It came with two minutes remaining in the first half of Ider’s 36-7 victory Friday night.
“I think the defense turned a switch on,” Victory Christian coach Bruce Breland said. “I’m a little disappointed that we keep coming out in the first half in games and not being ready to play. We’ve got to be game speed from the opening kickoff, not wait. And this is not the only game we’ve done that. The problem was offensively we couldn’t get out of our own way.”
The Lions only gained 5 yards on their opening two possessions. That side of the ball showed signs of life in the third series when Victory Christian put together an 11-play, 42-yard drive highlighted by Cheatwood’s 20-yard run on third down.
Cheatwood finished the game with six carries for a team-high 40 rushing yards. He also caught one pass for 8 yards.
“He’s done that all year,” Breland said of Cheatwood. “He’s a great ballplayer, great leader, but we got to play together as a team, and we had a lot of kids that made plays, but they were too few and far between.”
What to know
—Victory Christian’s offense finally seemed to shift into gear in the first half. Ider initially forced the Lions to punt from the Ider 38-yard-line, but a roughing the punter penalty gave the offense a second chance. Lions quarterback Shepard Sargent made the most of it when he ran 9 yards into the end zone four plays later to cut the deficit to seven points.
—The Lions' offense picked up a first down at the Ider 7-yard-line with about six minutes left in the game, trailing 28-7. Cheatwood picked up 5 and 1 yards, respectively, on first and second down. Then Victory Christian tried two more runs, including one quarterback sneak, but both plays were stopped cold, and the Lions turned it over on downs inches from the end zone. After the game, Breland said the runners hit the wrong holes on third and fourth down.
—Ider junior Hunter Robinson finished with a game-high 25 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Ider senior Matthew Norman almost caught up with him at the end when he found the end zone from 47 yards away with 36 seconds left to play. Norman finished the game with 16 carries, 148 yards and three touchdowns.
Who said
—Breland on the changes the offense made at halftime: “They did what we thought they were going to do, so there wasn’t a lot of adjustment except what was inside our own heart. That was mainly the adjustment."
Next up
—Victory Christian (3-4) will travel to Winterboro on Friday night at 7.