'Uptick in COVID numbers' force Lincoln to forfeit Friday's game against Sylacauga

Lincoln's football team will be sidelined this week because COVID-19 concerns. The school announced Tuesday that Friday’s game against county foe Sylacauga has been forfeited because of rising COVID numbers.
“We had an uptick in COVID numbers, and we didn’t feel it was in ours or their best interest to play,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “It wouldn’t have been beneficial health or safety-wise for us to go play that game.”
The forfeit gives Lincoln a 1-1 record. Sylacauga will get its first win of the season after losing to Leeds 40-20 last week.
Zedaker said Monday a lot of kids began to go home sick, but he was not able to provide how many players were out.
Going forward, Zedaker plans to implement some of the protocols that they used last season to keep the players safe from COVID-19.
“We're going to wear masks inside the fieldhouse,” Zedaker said. “We're going to keep our distance and we've been doing that on the field and in practice. If we're going to watch film or hold positional meetings, we're going to continue to spread out and wear masks. We have to be conscious of who we are around, who you are touching and where you are going.
"I think this is a wake-up call for our kids to understand that anybody can get it and not thinking that you are bulletproof and that you can’t get it.”
Next week, Lincoln is set to host Leeds in its home opener. The Golden Bears are coming off an impressive 14-6 win over Class 6A foe Southside last week. Chorion Kelly scored both of Lincoln's touchdowns. Senior Zac Wren had a big night for the Golden Bears, recording 2 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a quarterback pressure.
Friday’s game was also the fewest number of points that Lincoln has scored in a winning effort since 2016.
“I think our kids came out and played extremely hard,” Zedaker said. “It was a dogfight like it always is when we play Southside."
Southside hadn't been limited to as few as six points since 2019.
"I thought our defense played lights out all night," Zedaker said. "They were swarming to the ball. We were playing extremely fast, and we played like I thought we would with a chip on our shoulder.
"Offensively, their defense did a good job and our offensive coaching staff did a good job of making adjustments at halftime to get the points that we had. I felt like we were a couple of blocks away on four different plays that could have scored if we had one more block. Everything is correctable."
Southside's lone touchdown came after blocking a punt and scoring on the next play.
"We answered on the next series with a score and never looked back,” Zedaker said.