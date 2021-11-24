Trinity Webb powers Talladega girls past TC Central

LINCOLN — Talladega narrowly trailed TC Central for the entire third quarter, then Talladega sophomore Trinity Webb put her foot down in the game’s final period.
The Tigers took complete control of the game in the next four minutes thanks to a 14-4 run powered largely by Webb, who contributed nine points in that span, to secure Talladega’s 56-41 victory on Tuesday afternoon.
“When the big went out of the game, I knew that was the time to put Trinity back in her original spot,” Talladega coach Rebecca Williams said. “Which is a forward. ... She was able to capitalize on all of her post moves, and if the girl backed off, she knew to take the jump spot. If the girl stayed to her, she knew to attack the basket.”
Webb didn’t stop there, though. She scored eight more points in the final 4:50 to finish with a game-high 31.
The sophomore’s highlight play likely came when she successfully put a spin move on TC Central senior Faith Johnson before finishing at the rim to give Talladega (3-1) a 51-37 lead with 2:53 left in the game.
Johnson’s own moment to shine came in the third quarter when she recorded seven of her team-high 15 points. She recorded a few assists in the fourth quarter, but Talladega’s defense held Johnson scoreless during the final period.
“I told my guard who was on her, ‘I want to know what she ate last night for dinner,’” Williams said. “Like skip this morning, we going to go all the way back to the night before.”
What to know
— Speaking of shutting down Johnson, the Tigers successfully did so by doubling her down the stretch. Williams credited senior Gykeriah Collins and freshman Makayala White with being the primary two players to guard Johnson.
— TC Central’s Amiya Sillmon finished second on the team with eight points. She scored six of those in the first quarter, including the game’s opening basket.
— Talladega senior Lamyah Elston finished second on the team with 10 points, while Collins finished third with nine.
— The Tigers seemed to do exceptionally well scoring on plays run after timeouts or other short pauses in the game. The best example of this came in the final 1.3 seconds of the opening quarter when Collins inbounded the ball to Elston, who beat the buzzer to claim a 12-10 lead for Talladega. There are other examples, but the two most impactful came in the fourth quarter. With 7:10 left to play, Collins sank a 3-point shot following a timeout. Finally, Elston inbounded the ball to Webb, who put the ball up one last time to score the final two points of the game just before the final buzzer sounded.
Who said
— Williams on her team’s ability to score after timeouts: “I’m very proud because it shows me that we are coachable. They’re listening. Now the bad side of that, they wait on me for an answer. … It is so early on, so you want to work on everything right now before area play.”