Track Laps for Charity is back at Talladega

The popular Track Laps for Charity is returning to the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.
Adult drivers, 19 years old and up, will be allowed to drive their own cars around the race track twice for $50. That donation will go straight to the United Way of North Talladega County.
This will be the second Track Laps for Charity event in 2023. Last year’s Track Laps made almost $50,000 for local charities. The run around the Superspeedway is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Pre-registration for the event is advised. Drivers may register at Talladega Gives — NASCAR Foundation. There are some guidelines for prospective drivers around the 2.66-mille race track at Talladega.
All drivers must have a valid driver’s license and a current car license plate. Any drivers under 19 must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.
The Track Laps for Charity drivers need to enter the race track at the North Tunnel at turn four. No passing will be allowed on the track during this weekend’s event.
Also no motorcycles or recreational vehicles are allowed on the track. Most importantly, all drivers have to sign a track waiver to participate.
After the event, photos will be permitted at victory lane. A pace car will be available for viewing as well.
The Talladega Garage Experience will also be open for drivers and NASCAR fans on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.