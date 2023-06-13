 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Track Laps for Charity is back at Talladega

Talladega teaser
Talladega Superspeedway

The popular Track Laps for Charity is returning to the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

Adult drivers, 19 years old and up, will be allowed to drive their own cars around the race track twice for $50. That donation will go straight to the United Way of North Talladega County.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.