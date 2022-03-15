Tornadoes advance to the Round of Sixteen

Talladega College men’s basketball defeated Cumberland 67-49 in the second round of the NAIA Tournament on Saturday. With the win, the Tornadoes advance to the Round of 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Talladega College head coach Chris Wright was pleased with the way his team bounced back after a subpar performance in the opening round on Friday.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Wright said. “I thought today we were the tougher team. We came out guarded like we have guarded for much of the year. All the credit goes to our players. I was pretty upset with the way we played (Friday) and for them to respond the way that they did is special to me. I think all the hard work paid off for them. To see them buy into what we are doing is really nice.”
Talladega showed why they are one of the top defensive teams in the nation. Talladega responded to Coach Wright’s challenge to give a better effort on defense. The Tornadoes held Cumberland to 36 percent from the field, and they forced 13 turnovers.
“I think we are the best defensive team in the country, and that’s why we started out the first semester the way that we did,” Wright said. “To be able to get our guys back and lock in. It wasn’t a very fun practice for them (Saturday) morning but for them to hone in, buy in and understand what we were trying to do. In my 19 years of college basketball, I don’t think I’ve been prouder of what a team has done.”
Wright said it’s special to celebrate with a group of players that came to Talladega hungry to have success after their first opportunity didn’t pan out.
“It means a lot because a lot of these guys are Division I players, and they are really talented, but for whatever reason, it didn’t work,” Wright said. “To see these guys come in and buy into what we are trying to do. To see them have success, it’s special. It’s great to win, and I love winning but to see these guys be unselfish and understand at the end of the day that life is what you do for other people. To see them come out and really believe that it makes me very emotional. I think it’s a rarity in life because people only think about themselves. They love their teammates, and they put a stamp on what we have done all year. It’s one of the happiest days of my 39 years. I love these guys, and I’m really proud of them.”
Darryl Baker led the way for Talladega with 16 points. Baker has done it all during his three seasons at Talladega. Baker is a three-time All-American that has accomplished a lot individually throughout his career, but the only thing missing was leading the Tornadoes to the national tournament.
After falling short in the second round of the tournament for the past two seasons, Baker said it’s a special feeling to be able to advance and move on to Kansas City.
“Me, Coach Wright and a couple of other guys have been here for three years, and we’re fortunate to get here,” Baker said. “We have worked hard for three years. We have put in the work and the time. God has blessed us, and now we are here.”
What to know
—The Tornadoes led 33-21 at the end of the first half. Talladega took control of the game in the second half as the Tornadoes saw their lead increase to 26 points.
— Davion Thomas scored 15 points for the Tornadoes. Thomas set the tone early in both halves. He knocked three 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the game. He also scored five points during a 10-0 run to open the second half, which included an emphatic two-hand dunk.
— Cam Potts just missed a double-double on Saturday. The senior floor general scored eight points and dished out 10 assists for the Tornadoes.
Who said
— Thomas on setting the tone for the Tornadoes: “It’s good to be a part of a winning program and being able to make an impact on the team.”
— Wright on the play of Thomas: “That’s a guy that transferred from Troy, he’s a big-time player. The last three weeks he has made 500 or more shots every single day. He’s a grown man, and he shows up to work every single day. He is accountable. It’s special for me to see a guy like to have success like that when they put in the work. I’m really proud of him, and it says a lot about his character.”