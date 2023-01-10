 Skip to main content
Tito’s donates $5,000 to Vet Tix for Talladega's GEICO 500

Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s Darby Calhoun (left) and Audra Seachris (right) present a $5,000 check to Vet Tix member Jake Carlisle that will enable Vet Tix to bring veterans to the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23.

TALLADAGA — The wheels of generosity are rolling again.

Tito’s Homemade Vodka is making sure of that. Tito’s, a longtime sponsor of the Talladega Superspeedway, has made a donation of $5,000 to Vet Tix, according to a news release distributed by the track.