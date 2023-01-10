Tito’s donates $5,000 to Vet Tix for Talladega's GEICO 500

TALLADAGA — The wheels of generosity are rolling again.
Tito’s Homemade Vodka is making sure of that. Tito’s, a longtime sponsor of the Talladega Superspeedway, has made a donation of $5,000 to Vet Tix, according to a news release distributed by the track.
That money will be used to buy tickets for United States military veterans for the upcoming GEICO 500 NASCAR race at Talladega, which is on tap for April 23.
Vet Tix regularly supplies tickets to military veterans, current and retired, for the performing arts, concerts and sporting events, NASCAR races included. More than 14 million tickets have been donated by Vet Tix to military veterans over the years.
The GEICO 500 race at the famed Talladega Superspeedway will also include some off-the-track festivities with a Game Zone, a Kids Zone and entertainment. That will be brought to the race fans by the Talladega Garage Experience.
As for the superspeedway, races at Talladega come with 33-degree banks and speeds as great as 200 mph.