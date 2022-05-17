Timely hits power Panthers to second day of state tournament

OXFORD — For the second week in a row, the Panthers proved they can handle having their backs against the wall. In fact, Pell City might need that pressure to put its best foot forward.
On Tuesday, Pell City dropped its opener in the Class 6A state tournament 4-1 to Athens, then beat Baldwin County 8-2 and Mortimer Jordan 5-4 in back-to-back elimination games.
“Of course, our goal was to come back tomorrow, so that is unbelievable,” Pell City City coach Brittany Gillison said. “The energy in that game, I hope that it carries over.”
Pell City’s run on Tuesday echoed a similar run last week when the Panthers dropped their opener before proceeding to outscore their next four opponents by a combined total of 33-9 in order to earn the bid to the state tournament this week.
What to know
— Pell City took a 5-0 lead over Mortimer Jordan in the second inning after seven consecutive batters recorded a hit or a walk. The Panthers then hung on to win after giving up a pair of runs in the third and fifth innings.
— Everyone in the Panthers’ lineup recorded a hit during their first two at-bats in the win over Baldwin County, which allowed Pell City to take a 6-0 lead in the third inning.
— Pell City leadoff hitter Emily Dulaney recorded a team-high four hits, including one triple, in the second two games. She also finished with two RBIs and a team-high three runs. Fellow senior Kendall Perry also recorded four hits, including a double, in those games while batting ninth for the Panthers. She also scored a team-high three runs.
Who said
— Gillison on the support from the crowd: “We have the best student section around. I don’t even know how many kids we had out here today, how many students we had out here. The support that we had today was unbelievable.”
— Gillison on if last week’s success in the elimination bracket helped on Tuesday: “I think it definitely helps. Just coming out and seeing that we can do it.”
Next up
— Pell City will face Calera in a Class 6A final four elimination showdown at 10:45 a.m.