Tiger Bowl: Childersburg braces for showdown with B.B. Comer

CHILDERSBURG — Some games just mean more than others.
That is the flat, plain truth. Take the Childersburg-B.B. Comer football rivalry.
That game even has its own name. It has a separate and distinctive billing.
The Childersburg-Comer football feud is called the Tiger Bowl. It is all about intensity and bragging rights for the Childersburg Tigers and the B.B. Comer Tigers.
The players take the game seriously, down to the last whistle and the final french fry. Something is always on the line when Comer plays Childersburg.
“These two schools are right down the street from each other,” said Childersburg sophomore center Camden Estelle (5-foot-9, 200 pounds). “We always want to beat each other. The game is crazy. The cheerleaders are cheering, and the fans are loud.”
Childersburg has never won a Tiger Bowl — CHS is 0-3 — but they think they have a legitimate chance to beat the Comer Tigers on Friday night at home. The rivalry pleasantries will start at 7 p.m. in Childersburg.
Estelle even knows the secret to defeating the second-ranked Comer Tigers, a 1-0 team from Class 2A.
“We need a good presence up front,” Estelle said. “Comer is physical, strong and mean. I love the enthusiasm in this game. You have to fly to the football.”
At the end of the football evening the winner of the Tiger Bowl will be awarded a trophy on the field. Childersburg wants to be that team in the postgame spotlight.
“We want to win, and we know we can win,” Estelle said. “We want to get the trophy and show some school pride.”
Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson is ready for his football program to take the next giant step. The Childersburg Tigers are 1-0 with hopes of soon being 2-0.
“We’re trying to get on Comer’s level,” Johnson said. “We need to play hard and stay focused. I know we can compete, and I think we can win this ball game.”
Good luck and good football mechanics are needed to beat a team like Comer. They play their best football when the game is on the line. The Comer Tigers finish like an Olympic sprinter - with a head full of steam coming down the stretch.
Comer will show up at Tiger Bowl No. 4 on Friday with a full assortment of gamebreakers. The team from Sylacauga is ready to roll with junior quarterback Raelon Sims, senior tailback Kamore Harris, senior quarterback Devin Harvey and two-way superstar Chris Wilson, the 248-pound defensive end and offensive tackle.
The Childersburg Tigers have some diehard Friday night warriors, too. Four-year starter Elijah Swain is one of those players who can give Childersburg a chance to win the Tiger Bowl. Above all, Swain is well versed on what this game is all about.
Swain, the Childersburg linebacker, is ready to match Comer’s energy and stubbornness.
“There’s going to be a lot of people hitting,” Swain said. “It’s going to get intense. We’re going to have to push back. We need to bring the pressure. We’ve got some talented players.”
Furthermore, the Childersburg Tigers don’t plan on backing down against the Comer Tigers. The biggest roar is bound to win in the Tiger Bowl. Childersburg is ready to challenge Comer’s football reputation and domination.
And don’t forget about the trophy.