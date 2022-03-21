Three area players earn ASWA All-State honors

Three players from The Daily Home’s coverage area were selected to the 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Basketball Team, which was released Sunday.
Talladega County Central's Faith Johnson earned first-team honors in Class 1A.
Johnson averaged 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Fighting Tigers. The senior guard scored a career-high 50 points in a win over Westbrook Christian in December. Johnson led TC Central to a 28-6 record. The Fighting Tigers fell to Georgiana 54-52 in the semifinals of the Southeast Regional Tournament.
“She had a good year for us, she fought through some injuries, but she had a really great year for us,” TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said.”
For Johnson is her fourth all-state selection. Last season, she was a third-team selection. The 5-foot-8 guard finished her career with over 2,800 points.
“She has been great for us, she has been a great leader,” Ferguson said. “ I was only able to coach her for two years. during those two years she was a great leader and great scorer. She is a kid that’s dependable and works hard not only on the basketball court but in the classroom as well.”
Talladega's Trinity Webb was a third-team all-state selection. The sophomore averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
Webb led Talladega to a 22-13 record. The Tigers fell to Charles Henderson 39-29 in the championship game of the 5A Southeast Regional Tournament. Webb had 20 points and nine rebounds in the loss to Charles Henderson.
Talladega head coach Rebecca Williams said that Webb is very deserving of the honor. She hopes this accomplishment will motivate her to work harder.
“This is very exciting,” Williams said. “She worked extremely hard in the summertime, and it paid off. I just hope that she continues to work, so we can reach the goal of being first team.”
Williams was impressed with the way Webb was able to score even when she had multiple defenders on her.
“Trinity had a great year,” Williams said. “She averaged 22 points per game. Some games she superseded that. She had a 51-point game against Alexandria, so that kind of let us know that she can score any time that she wants to. Most games that she played teams played her in a box and one, sometimes they put two people on her. She kind of dominated still even with that. I still don’t think that she knows her own strength still. It has been great coaching her the past two years.”
Sylacauga's Michri Taylor was named honorable mention all-state team in Class 5A. Taylor averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Aggies.
Taylor led the Aggies to a 20-9 record. The senior guard played a major role in leading Sylacauga to the Talladega County Tournament championship. Taylor and the Aggies also won the Class 5A, Area 8 tournament. This was the eighth year in a row that Sylacauga has won the area title.
“Couldn’t be prouder of Michri,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “He has worked so hard to be the anchor of our team this year and really came into that role nicely. He made the right decisions with the basketball and played with a high motor all year long. Bevill State is going to have a special player no doubt. Michri was pivotal to our success this year and he came through when it mattered the most. (I’m) going to miss him and the seniors big time.”a