TC Central overwhelms Sylacauga to advance to county championship

Talladega County Central has been hurtling toward the county championship game for months. On Thursday night, Sylacauga became just another speed bump for the Fighting Tigers to ignore as they cruised past the Aggies to secure a 58-19 victory in the semifinal round of the Talladega County Tournament at Talladega High School.
“It feels great,” TC Central coach Ebonie Ferguson said of securing a berth in the championship game. “It is something that we worked for to get to this point. You know the girls have taken care of business to get to where they want to be.”
TC Central (21-3) didn’t waste any time taking control on Thursday. The Fighting Tigers used a 9-0 run during the final two minutes of the first quarter to take a commanding 18-4 lead. TC Central superstar senior Faith Johnson capped that run off when she stole the ball at halfcourt with less than three seconds left and drove to the hoop to finish before the buzzer.
That play was just one of many highlights for the girl that could prove herself to be the best in the county in the championship game on Saturday night.
Johnson finished the evening with a game-high 31 points, including two 3-point shots and nine successful free throws. Despite Johnson’s heroic stats, the senior was quick to involve her teammates during the first half, even when she appeared to be open herself.
“I’ve always seen her to be a team player, and if you’re open, she is going to get it to you,” Ferguson said. “She is able to read and see, and when she is doing that, she is getting the ball to the open person so if no one stops her, she is going to go the basket if someone steps over and that leaves a teammate open, she is going to dish that off, and we are going to get those two points.”
What to know
— Kylie Hale finished with a team-high seven points for Sylacauga. She scored all of her points during the final two minutes of the first half to give the Aggies a 7-2 run headed into the break trailing 37-13. Fellow Aggie Destinee Ealy got going in the third quarter when she drained two 3-pointers to finish with six points.
— Sylacauga actually played well enough to keep it close on defense early in the first quarter. The Aggies created turnovers numerous times, but Sylacauga was unable to capitalize as, time after time, a halfcourt pass would fly too high or too far for the person waiting in the post.
— TC Central teammates Amiya Sillmon and Icelynn Goode each finished with eight points in the victory. Sillmon also tied teammate Shanija Smith to finish with a game-high 10 rebounds.
— Talladega won the first matchup against TC Central this season by 14 points, but TC Central won the most recent meeting on Dec. 10 by 12.
Who said
— Ferguson on how TC Central won the last meeting with Talladega: “The adjustments that we made, they helped us be successful and win that second ball game. So we have some adjustments to make because they are going to be ready for what we did last time. We are going to throw something a little bit different at them.”
— Ferguson on what a county championship would mean for the rest of the season: “Winning the county tournament, that is one of our small goals to get to our ultimate goal. So it would mean a lot to accomplish one goal towards that big goal of winning a state championship.”
Next up
— TC Central will face Talladega on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Talladega County Championship Game.
— Sylacauga hosts Benjamin Russell on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.