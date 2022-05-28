TC Central hoops star Faith Johnson picks Huntingdon College

HOWELL COVE — Faith Johnson signed an academic scholarship and committed to play basketball at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
The announcement was just the beginning of Johnson being rewarded for the stellar work that she put in the classroom and on the playing field. A few hours later, she addressed the Class of 2022 seniors at Talladega County Central as the valedictorian.
Johnson said she has put in a lot of time and effort in accomplishing both of her goals.
“It was about hard work,” Johnson said. “Any extra time that I had between school and games I made sure to manage my time. I have been doing this since seventh grade so it wasn’t hard but it wasn’t easy. I’m grateful to have those talents and to be able to balance them at the same time.”
Getting it done in the classroom helped Johnson earn an academic scholarship to Huntingdon. Johnson is honored to be able to continue her basketball career while she attends Huntingdon, which is an NCAA Division III school.
“I’m excited about going to Huntingdon,” Johnson said. “The coach is very nice. I want to thank Huntingdon for awarding me this great opportunity. I’m humbled by your trust in me and my talents.”
Johnson had a stellar senior season for the Fighting Tigers. A first-team all-state guard, she averaged 23 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists a game. Johnson scored a career-high 50 points in a win over Westbrook Christian in December. Johnson led TC Central to a 28-6 record. The Fighting Tigers fell to Georgiana 54-52 in the semifinals of the 1A Southeast Regional Tournament.
Johnson, a four-time all-state selection, finished her career with more than 2,800 points.
“I haven’t seen a female to be able to score like she does in a while,” TC Central second-year head coach Ebonie Ferguson said. “For me, it was great to be able to coach a great offensive player like she was.”
Ferguson said she feels that Johnson is a great fit for Huntingdon.
“I definitely think it will be a great place for her,” Ferguson said. ”I think anybody would be fortunate to have a great student/athlete like her.”
Johnson said she is humbled that Huntingdon is giving her a chance to fulfill her dream of playing basketball on the next level.
“It means a lot because other people may not get a chance to play,” Johnson said. “I’m grateful for everyone that helped me.”
Johnson hopes what she did in the classroom and on the court will provide inspiration for the underclassmen who are looking to follow in her footsteps.
Now that this chapter in her life is complete, Johnson is ready to see what the next four years have in store for her.
“I’m excited about going to college and seeing what the future has for me,” she said.