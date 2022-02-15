TC Central falls in sub-regional round

On Tuesday night, the Talladega County Central boys basketball team’s season ended with a 94-72 loss to Central Hayneville.
TC Central trailed 25-18 at the end of the first quarter. By the end of the half, Central Hayneville’s lead increased to 13 points and the Fighting Tigers were unable to close the gap in a meaningful way in the third quarter.
TC Central senior Cameron Swain paced the Fighting Tigers with 29 points. Fellow senior Jakendrick Tuck finished second on the team with 17 points and freshman Jhovi Cole rounded out the top three with 15 points.
Central Hayneville senior Maquarius Brown drained eight 3-pointers, split evenly between the first and third quarters, to finish with a game-high 30 points. Fellow senior Derrick McCall scored 25 points to finish second on the team in scoring.