TC Central duo leads Tigers to semis

No. 1-seeded Talladega County Central overcame a slow start to defeat No. 8-seeded Lincoln 62-33 in the Talladega County basketball tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night at Talladega High School.
With the win, the Fighting Tigers will take on Sylacauga in the semifinals of the county tournament on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“I think we just started out slow but we picked it up towards the end and came away with the victory,” TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said.
For the Fighting Tigers, this was the second time in four days that they have defeated Lincoln and the fourth time overall this season. All four of their wins have been by 20 points or more.
Unlike the previous games, Lincoln gave the Fighting Tigers a scare in the third quarter as they went on a 9-2 run to cut the lead down to 33-26. TC Central, however, was able to respond with a 14-0 run to close the quarter.
The Fighting Tigers duo of Faith Johnson and Amiya Sillmon scored six points apiece during the run. Sillmon capped off the run with a layup off of an assist from Johnson to give TC Central a 47-26 lead going into the fourth.
“I honestly think between Faith and Amiya they were like we have to put the game in our hands and get this victory,” Ferguson said.
What to know
—Sillmon led the way for TC Central with 26 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, and two assists. Sillmon had a huge first quarter for the Fighting Tigers as she scored 10 of their first 12 points to start the game. Her layup with 12 seconds left in the period gave TC Central a 16-6 lead going into the second quarter.
—Johnson filled up the stat sheets for TC Central. The senior guard recorded 25 points, seven steals, five assists, and five rebounds. Johnson scored 15 of her 25 points in the second half.
—Lincoln defeated Fayetteville 47-38 in the play-in game on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals. After scoring 21 points apiece against Fayetteville, Jaycee Woods and Aubrey Machen combined for 25 points against TC Central. Woods led the way for Lincoln with 16 points. Machen chipped in with nine points.
—TC Central outrebounded Lincoln 44-20. Mahogani Evans had eight rebounds for TC Central.
Who said
—Ferguson on Sillmon’s performance against Lincoln: “It really just comes down to if she is open, we are going to go inside out if It’s there. If it’s not there we have Faith and other people like Iceland that can get it done from the wing spot.”
—Ferguson on Johnson’s ability to score in transition: “It’s all about us getting loose balls and getting defensive rebounds so we can get out on the break. That’s one of the things that Faith and Amiya do well together is getting the break started.”
Next up
—TC Central will take on Sylacauga in the county tournament semifinals Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Lincoln will return to action on Monday at Etowah.