TC Central boys secure road win over Winterboro

Talladega County Central senior Jamieon Garrett didn’t record a point in the first 31 minutes, but you’d never have known that from the way he drilled the go-ahead shot from behind the arc with a minute left in the Tigers’ 54-49 victory at Winterboro on Thursday night.
“Coaches was on the bench begging for me to call a timeout when he shot it, but I said I’m going to have a little faith in him,” TC Central coach Acardia Garrett said. “He was wide open, I’m going to let him shoot it, see what happens. Fortunately, he was able to knock it down.”
Winterboro managed to heave up multiple 3-point shots in the final minute of action, but all of them clattered harmlessly off the rim.
“First time since they built this gym, we had won a game in here, so it is kind of big for us,” Garrett said of the 2-year-old gymnasium.
TC Central senior Cameron Swain finished with a team-high 20 points. He was joined in double figures by freshman Jhovi Cole who scored all 13 of his points in the third quarter thanks in large part to three successful shots behind the arc.
“It was super huge with Jakendrick Tuck going out, he tweaked his ankle. … somebody else had to step up, and he did a tremendous job of stepping up and filling in the void from where he was,” Garrett said of Cole. “If I can just get him to do that every night and be our third scorer, contribute, that will be great moving forward.”
Winterboro was led by Chance Dandridge, who scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the opening quarter.