TANK ROLLS: Edmondson grounds out 254 yards in Munford's win over Talladega

talladega v munford - football 006 tw.jpg

Munford's Amare Edmondson rushes against Talladega.

 Tucker Webb

MUNFORD — No wonder they call him Tank.

Junior running back Amare Edmondson, who is often called Tank, had the game of his football life for Munford on Friday night.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.