TANK ROLLS: Edmondson grounds out 254 yards in Munford's win over Talladega

MUNFORD — No wonder they call him Tank.
Junior running back Amare Edmondson, who is often called Tank, had the game of his football life for Munford on Friday night.
Edmondson, who is built like a fireplug, almost ran out of his shoes en route to a 254-yard and three-touchdown performance as he led the Munford Lions to a 47-16 win over Talladega in a Class 4A, Region 4 matchup.
The Tank could do no wrong. The 5-foot-4, 170-pound speedster broke tackles and broke some Talladega hearts.
Edmondson was virtually unstoppable. But that is who he is.
“My offensive line blocked, and I hit the hole,” Edmondson said. “It felt great, and we kept going.”
Edmondson scored his first touchdown at the 4:51 mark of the first quarter on an 11-yard run.
Munford senior place-kicker Dakota Frank had the distance and the accuracy, too, as he booted the Lions into a 7-7 tie with Talladega.
The one they call Tank barreled through one more time with a 43-yard touchdown ramble early in the second quarter. Munford had a 20-7 lead, which was only minutes after the Lions scored late in the first period on sophomore quarterback B.J. Anderson’s 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylen Williams.
Edmondson scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run in the third period. The Lions trailed just once in the region contest, and that came in the opening quarter.
Talladega struck first with 8:44 left in the first period on junior quarterback X’zavier Lyles’ 22-yard touchdown scamper. Jackson Burel added the PAT, and the Tigers owned a 7-0 lead.
But Munford responded in the affirmative, outscouring Talladega, 33-3 the rest of the first half.
The Lions’ Williams caught two touchdown passes in the first half. Both receptions were 18-yarders, which were thrown by Anderson, the Munford sophomore. The Lions led at halftime, 33-10.
The only other score in the first half was a 32-yard field goal from Talladega’s Burel, a senior. Burel now has two field goals on the year.
What to know
—Munford tailback Andrew Denson, Jr. had a memorable game with eight carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of one and nine yards.
—Munford’s offensive onslaught included 472 yards and 23 first downs. Talladega had 160 yards and nine first downs.
—Tigers quarterback Lyles evaded some tacklers, too. Lyles rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries, and he scored two touchdowns.
Who said
—Munford head coach Michael Easley on his team’s high-caliber attack: “Our offensive and defensive lines pounded and dominated. I challenged the guys.”
—Talladega sophomore wide receiver Rlandis Jones on his team’s early 7-0 lead in the first quarter: “We executed, and we felt like we were going to win. But you have to keep working.”
—Tigers coach Bill Smith on the current state of the Talladega football program: “We’re very young, but we believe we can be competitive. We need to overcome adversity. And we can’t let the bad plays multiply.”
Next up
—The Munford Lions (1-2, 1-1) look forward to next Friday’s region game at Cleburne County. Talladega (0-3, 0-2) also hopes to get a taste of winning with a home game against Jacksonville on Sept. 22 at their Mary Dumas Stadium.