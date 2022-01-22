Talladega survives late run from TC Central to secure county championship

The stars showed up for both teams in the fourth quarter. However, Talladega sophomore Trinity Webb shone a little brighter, scoring 11 of her game-high 30 points in the final period of Talladega's 56-46 victory in the Talladega County Tournament Championship Game at Talladega High School on Saturday night.
"Going into half, basically chewed into her a little bit, and it is a crazy thing that we have," Talladega coach Rebecca Williams said. "I told her, 'get up and give me a hug.' And she is the opposite. She didn't want nothing to do with that, and I said, 'now go out there and play.'... Sometimes she is her own worst enemy because she beats herself up in the head, but when she is ready to go, can't nobody stop her, nobody."
That proved true in the fourth quarter, even though Webb played the final seven minutes of the game with four fouls.
"I know that if I get her the ball, she is going to score, and I feel like we're a duo that they can't stop," Talladega point guard Houston Goins said.
Unstoppable is one way to describe them. Webb earned Offensive MVP honors after scoring 79 points in the Tigers' three tournament games this week. She also hauled in 39 rebounds, eight of which came against TC Central and at least six steals, three of which came in the championship game.
Goins was also named to the All-County team for her efforts this week. She scored 36 points in the first two games before TC Central held her to five on Saturday.
"If you don't come out and guard her, she is going to beat you off the dribble," Williams said. "The only thing I want Houston to do is start believing in herself. Got a beautiful up and under move underneath the basket, just got to be able to start using her skills more and start believing in herself."
Goins only got to show that move off once or twice on Saturday night, but she did finish the game with four rebounds and a steal. She also recorded two of her three assists in the game's final three minutes, as she repeatedly found freshman teammate Makiyah Wilson open under the rim for four easy points.
TC Central trailed by 16 points when the third quarter ended, but the Fighting Tigers used a 10-2 in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to cut Talladega's lead in half. TC Central senior Faith Johnson finally looked like her old self when she recorded two consecutive baskets in the middle of the run.
From there, the teams almost traded shot for shot, meaning the Fighting Tigers never trailed by less than seven points despite a heroic effort from TC Central senior Amiya Sillmon that saw her score 10 points in the final four minutes of the game.
"We just started playing in the fourth quarter," TC Central coach Ebonie Ferguson said. "It just kinda started falling for us. Wish it would have started earlier for us, but we start playing our game during that time."
What to know
— Sillmon was named Defensive MVP following her team-high 20-point, 12-rebound performance on Saturday. For the week, she finished with 54 points, 34 rebounds, 11 blocks and four assists.
— Johnson also had a week to remember as she recorded 56 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals and nine assists. The TC Central superstar finished the championship game with 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal despite being doubled for most of the game.
— Webb and Goins were joined on the All-County team by fellow Tigers, Gykeriah Collins and Wilson, who finished second on the team with 10 points in the championship victory.
— The rest of the All-County team included Icelynn Gooden (TC Central), Destinee Ealy (Sylacauga), Journey Smith (Sylacauga) Aliyah Gaddis (B.B. Comer), Ever Harris (B.B. Comer) and Jaycee Woods (Lincoln).
Who said
— Williams on her strategy in the second half: "I love to read body language, and when I turned and looked at them (TC Central), they had hands on their knees like they was tired, so I told my girls speed the game up. We're not going to try and run an offense, let's just stick in transition and make them tired going up and down. Because that's a lot for Faith (Johnson). If you talking about you got to play defense, and you got to get back and score, that is too much for her. So I knew that was going to make her tired."
— Williams on the program's first county championship since 2018: "It feels awesome. Amazing, it feels really good."
— Ferguson on Sillmon's MVP award: "I'm proud of all my girls. I think she makes a big difference in the middle. She might not always block shots, but she for sure adjusts shots."