Talladega survives close call to advance to Regional Finals

MONTGOMERY — Talladega knocked down four free throws in the final 3.8 seconds to secure a 38-35 victory over Greenville in the Class 5A Southeastern Regional semifinal at Garrett Coliseum on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers only had 8.1 seconds to inbound the ball from their side of the court, trailing by one point. Talladega point guard Houston Goins drew a foul at halfcourt then sank two from the free-throw line to give the Tigers a one-point lead with 3.8 seconds.
Talladega’s defense forced Greenville to throw the subsequent inbounds pass out of bounds. Talladega's Trinity Webb then sank two free throws of her own after she was fouled with 1.1 seconds left to secure the victory.
This story will be updated.*