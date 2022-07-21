 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega Superspeedway: Track Laps for Charity results in $27,500 total donation

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton (right) recently presented a check for $15,000 to the United Way of North Talladega County as a result of the track’s recent “Track Laps for Charity” event on June 18. Receiving the donation were board member Rita Patton (left) and Executive Director Valerie Burrage (center) of United Way of North Talladega County.

 Courtesy photo

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway announced Thursday the first two “Track Laps for Charity” fundraisers of 2022 have raised $27,500 for local organizations.

“All we can say is, ‘Thank you.’ We are so indebted to so many people who have been a part of our two Track Laps for Charity events that have been held thus far in 2022,” Brian Crichton, president of Talladega Superspeedway, said in a news release. “So many individuals from our local community, along with countless others from many states in the southeast, who made the trek to drive on the greatest track in the world, have helped us raise funds for our local charities. Donating the $27,500 is another way for us to show our commitment to our community.