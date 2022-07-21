Talladega Superspeedway: Track Laps for Charity results in $27,500 total donation

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway announced Thursday the first two “Track Laps for Charity” fundraisers of 2022 have raised $27,500 for local organizations.
“All we can say is, ‘Thank you.’ We are so indebted to so many people who have been a part of our two Track Laps for Charity events that have been held thus far in 2022,” Brian Crichton, president of Talladega Superspeedway, said in a news release. “So many individuals from our local community, along with countless others from many states in the southeast, who made the trek to drive on the greatest track in the world, have helped us raise funds for our local charities. Donating the $27,500 is another way for us to show our commitment to our community.
“We also can’t thank the media enough for their support in getting the word out to so many people. Both events have been fun and beneficial. We are so glad to have hosted them, and can’t wait for our next Track Laps for Charity, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 13. Fans will again be able to feel the 33-degrees of banking on the biggest oval in NASCAR and see the Talladega Garage Experience up close.”
The first Track Laps for Charity on April 12 raised $12,500 and was split between the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and East Central Alabama. The second event was June 18 and a check for $15,000 was written to the United Way of North Talladega County.
The Track Laps for Charity that's set for Aug. 13 will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funds raised will go to “A League of Our Own — Oxford,” an organization that gives mentally and physically disabled children the chance to play baseball. The final event for 2022 will be Dec. 3. For just $50, guests can make two laps around the 2.66-mile mammoth track in their personal vehicles plus tour the incredible infield Talladega Garage Experience (Open House). The donation per car/truck for the two laps will help raise funds for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.
In addition, the track has introduced a new "Track Laps + Race Ticket Package." For just $100, not only will guests (one vehicle) get to take two laps around the 2.66-mile venue but will also receive two tickets to the YellaWood 500, which is set for Oct. 2.