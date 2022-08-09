Talladega Superspeedway event will benefit Oxford's 'A League of Our Own’

Talladega Superspeedway will host another "Track Laps for Charity“ event Saturday to benefit a baseball league for children.
Fans will get a chance to drive on the 2.66 tri-oval NASCAR track, and an Oxford charity will receive the proceeds.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months
|$158.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$80.00
|for 183 days
|3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 1:41 pm
Talladega Superspeedway will host another "Track Laps for Charity“ event Saturday to benefit a baseball league for children.
Fans will get a chance to drive on the 2.66 tri-oval NASCAR track, and an Oxford charity will receive the proceeds.
The first two "Track Laps for Charity" events this year raised $27,500 for local charities, according to a news release. Saturday's event will bat from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and benefit “A League of Our Own," an Oxford organization that gives mentally and physically disabled children the chance to play baseball.
Fans can make two laps around the track in their personal vehicles. In addition, they'll get to tour the infield Talladega Garage Experience. Open House and Pit Road Grill will be open.
The donation is $50 per car or truck.
In addition, for $100, a fan can take the two laps around the track and receive two tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, which is set for Oct. 2.
Track Laps for Charity can be bought Saturday, but he news release said pre-registration is highly recommended for Saturday’s event. Fans can do that by visiting www.nascarfoundation.org/talladegagives.
The first two “Track Laps for Charity” fundraisers this year brought in $12,500 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and East Central Alabama, and $15,000 for United Way of North Talladega County.
“We can’t wait for this Saturday," Brian Crichton, president of Talladega Superspeedway, said in the release. "We are so indebted to so many people who have been a part of our two Track Laps for Charity events that have been held thus far in 2022. So many individuals from our local community, along with countless others from many states in the southeast, have made the trip to drive on the greatest track in the world and have helped us raise funds for our local charities. The weather forecast looks great so I urge those planning to attend to sign up in advance.”
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.