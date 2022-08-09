 Skip to main content
Talladega Superspeedway event will benefit Oxford's 'A League of Our Own’

Scenes from Talladega Track Laps, an event benefiting American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief through ‘Dega Gives. 300 people preregistered for the experience of making 2 laps in their street legal vehicle around NASCAR’s biggest track at highway speed.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Talladega Superspeedway will host another "Track Laps for Charity“ event Saturday to benefit a baseball league for children.

Fans will get a chance to drive on the 2.66 tri-oval NASCAR track, and an Oxford charity will receive the proceeds.

