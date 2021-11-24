Talladega sophomore shines as Tigers cruise past TC Central boys

LINCOLN — Talladega’s duo of Durquavion Truss and Roderick Jones didn’t waste any time dismantling TC Central in Tuesday afternoon’s 79-41 victory.
It took less than three minutes for the pair to combine for 13 points, two steals and at least two offensive rebounds.
“The defensive effort has been there, and that is what has been our equalizer for us giving us an opportunity to win,” Talladega coach Ryan Dawson said. “Because we been outrebounded the first two games, but today we won the rebound battle, and we also played a little harder on defense.”
Jones, a sophomore, finished with a game-high 24 points thanks largely to his 10-point first quarter. Truss, a senior, was the only other player to finish in double figures for Talladega, scoring 16.
“We had 11 seniors on last year’s team,” Dawson said. “We lost 11 of them, and Roderick has been a breath of fresh air. I mean, he has all the ability. As a sophomore, he has a high ceiling. He is in the weight room. He is working after practice to put shots up. If he continues with that work ethic, the sky is the limit.”
Talladega (2-1) held a 16-0 lead before TC Central (2-3) finally got on the board thanks to a 3-pointer from sophomore Patrick Dosius with 4:41 left in the opening quarter. That turned out to be just the spark TC Central needed. Dosius and senior Jakendrick Tuck each drained 3-point shots in the next 90 seconds.
When the quarter ended, Dosius and Tuck had combined for 14 of their team’s 18 points to cut Talladega’s lead down to five.
“I’m pleased with the effort the guys gave,” TC Central coach Arcadia Garrett said. “We were short-handed, we were down in experience, we were down in scoring, but they gave me a great effort. I’m not upset with them, and I saw progress in the kids on the floor.”
What to know
— Short-handed might be putting it mildly. Garrett said he was missing three starters on Tuesday due to a combination of illness and injury, including senior Cameron Swain, who averaged 33 points in the team’s first three games. Garrett said he actually called up a junior varsity player just a few hours before the game to ensure his team could field at least six or seven players.
— Tuck finished with a team-high 13 points. He was joined in double figures by Dosius and junior Jamier Duncan, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
— Garrett said he felt like the game got away from his guys when they tried to match Talladega’s pace in the second period. Talladega outscored TC Central 15-6 in that quarter, but things really got out of hand in the third quarter when Talladega outscored TC central 27-9.
— On multiple occasions, Talladega subbed all five guys at the same time. To their credit, the second-wave players made the most of their opportunities. Four bench players scored at least seven points in the victory and all five reserves combined to score 32 of the team’s points, including 25 of the Tiger’s 41 second-half points.
Who said
— Garrett on the performance of Duncan: “I think he is a guy that we’ve been trying to focus on here lately anyway. Because I think he could be more of a contributor here for us. He’s started to come on here the last couple of games. So we are looking at him to be more of a contributor as we go on.”
— Garrett on playing without Swain: “We never want to be without him, but at this point in the season, it was good to see what we were if he’s not available. I think it made some of our other guys better.”
— Dawson on TC Central’s success in the first quarter: “We subbed there also, and our bench has got to understand that everybody on our team is vitally important, and everybody got to do it the right way. So when we go to our bench, we gotta require the same from our bench as we do our starters.”