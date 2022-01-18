Talladega sophomore overcomes slump, leads Tigers to county semifinals

Talladega coach Rebecca Williams couldn’t contain herself at times during Tuesday afternoon’s 68-45 win over B.B. Comer in the Talladega County Tournament.
She couldn’t help but express her frustration as she watched Talladega sophomore Trinity Webb pass up multiple open looks in favor of getting her teammates involved.
“She is better than she thinks she is,” Williams said. “When I tell you she is so humble, like so not selfish. I was literally hollering like, ‘you’re open, you shoot, why did you pass the ball?’”
Despite that unselfish play, Webb finished with a game-high 32 points and 18 rebounds. She also recorded four assists, three steals and three blocks.
Webb’s night actually got off to a slow start as she missed four of the six shots that she took in the opening quarter as B.B. Comer (3-5) took a 15-12 lead. It appeared the Talladega sophomore was going to remain in the same shooting slump she’d been in since the week before Christmas.
Over that stretch, Talladega (12-9, with one loss by forfeit) actually dropped three of its six games. Then with almost five minutes remaining in the first half, Webb hauled down an offensive rebound and put it through the hoop to tie the game at 20-20.
“I saw my shots fall, so my confidence went up,” Webb said of her 16-point second quarter.
It was the second time in the game that Webb scored after grabbing an offensive rebound, and the sophomore’s dominant night in the paint was just getting started. Ten of Webb’s points came from second-chance shots after she hauled down an offensive rebound.
Webb also proved herself on the other end of the floor as she managed to snatch at least three shot attempts out of the air almost instantly. Sometimes Webb moved so fast she seemed to wrestle the shot out of the offensive player’s hands before they could even fully release the ball.
“I learned how to time my shot when they shoot, and I jump higher than them, so it’s kind of easy for me to block against bigger girls because I know they can’t jump as high as me,” Webb said.
After the game, Williams didn’t hesitate when asked if Webb was the county's best player.
“I think she is,” Williams said. “Does she think that, no. I think we all know, but does she believe that, no.”
Webb will have the chance to prove that to herself and the county later this week, especially if the Tigers get the chance to match up with Talladega County Central’s senior Faith Johnson.
What to know
— B.B. Comer built a 15-5 lead and looked like the team to beat for most of the first quarter. Then Talladega went on a 7-0 run during the final 1:24, thanks in part to a buzzer-beater 3-pointer.
— B.B. Comer junior Aliyah Gaddis is a big reason the Tigers more than held their own early. She scored 13 points in the first 9.5 minutes of the game before picking up her third foul. Suddenly, B.B. Comer was without its lead scorer for much of the second quarter. Gaddis led her team in points scored in every quarter but the second. She finished with a team-high 23 points.
— Each team had a second scorer cross the 10-point threshold. For Talladega, that was Houston Goins (18 points), while Aniyah Dates (11 points) did the same for B.B. Comer.
— B.B. Comer’s Ever Harris didn’t light up the scoreboard (three points), but she did manage to haul down a team-high 11 rebounds. It was Harris’ play that allowed B.B. Comer to take such a commanding lead early as she minimized Talladega’s early possessions with a dominant start inside the paint.
Who said
— B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale on Harris: “Rebounds is competing. She is going to compete every game no matter if we play them, if we play boys. Ever Harris is going to give me everything she has at all times, that is just what I ask of her. We just gotta have everybody do what she is doing and competing and doing the dirty work."
— Williams on if her team has the talent to win the county tournament: “We do, we can’t just sit back and wait for teams to attack us. We have to be the first one to attack.”
— Williams on how good Webb could be once she believes in herself the way Williams does: “Dangerous, dangerous.”
Next up
— Talladega will face Childersburg in the county semifinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
— B.B. Comer will travel to Coosa Central on Tuesday.