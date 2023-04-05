 Skip to main content
Talladega softball star Marizette signs with Allen

Zinygea Marizette

Talladega's Zinygea Marizette has signed to play softball at Allen University in South Carolina.

 Courtesy photo

TALLADEGA — It isn’t how big you are. It comes down to how good you are, and Zinygea Marizette is plenty good enough to play softball at the next level.

The 5-foot-3 Talladega High senior first baseman made her dream come true as she signed an NCAA Division II women’s softball scholarship with Allen University on Wednesday afternoon on the THS campus.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.