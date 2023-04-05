Talladega softball star Marizette signs with Allen

TALLADEGA — It isn’t how big you are. It comes down to how good you are, and Zinygea Marizette is plenty good enough to play softball at the next level.
The 5-foot-3 Talladega High senior first baseman made her dream come true as she signed an NCAA Division II women’s softball scholarship with Allen University on Wednesday afternoon on the THS campus.
It was a moment in time that Marizette will never forget. Her college softball days are right in front of her, and she can believe it.
“I really love playing,” Marizette said. “This is real special, and I’ve worked so hard. I play hard, and Allen is a good school.”
The Yellow Jackets are based in Columbia, S.C., and are a loyal member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
The Allen University softball women are coached by Kaela Robinson. And now they have a talented infielder from Talladega.
Marizette will more than likely play either first base or catcher for the Yellow Jackets. The girl from Talladega will be hunting for some game time as a freshman next spring in Columbia.
“I want to start and play defense,” Marizette said. “I’m happy to help Allen build their program.”
Talladega High junior pitcher Jemijah Wilson is certain the 17-year-old Marizette can make the grade in college softball next year and the seasons into the future.
“Zinygea is a great player and a heavy hitter,” Wilson said. “Zinygea is always smiling. She is fun, and she has a positive attitude.”
Marizette also has a husky .550 batting average for the Talladega Tigers in this her senior softball season at THS. The girl has some defensive moxie, too.
She can dig out any ground ball over at first base.
“Zinygea is amazing,” Talladega head softball coach Melissa Payne said. “She is a motivator, and she is a power hitter.”
Added Detrist Patterson, the player's mother: “Zinygea has got it. She has overcome everything. She would play (softball) all day, every day, if she could. Allen is a good college for her, and she cried last night when we talked about it.”
Marizette has more than earned her college softball scholarship to Allen University. She will major in sports management, and she will minor in extra base hits on the softball diamond.
“I have good timing and strength,” Marizette said.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.