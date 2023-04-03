Talladega’s Williams, Webb take all-county big schools' top honors

It doesn’t take Rebecca Williams very long to catch on.
In her first basketball season from the Talladega High bench, Williams led the Tigers to 21 wins and the girls semifinals in the Class 4A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
It doesn’t take Rebecca Williams very long to catch on.
In her first basketball season from the Talladega High bench, Williams led the Tigers to 21 wins and the girls semifinals in the Class 4A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.
The thorough and the fiery coach also taught her girls the difference between winning and losing. It has everything to do with full court pressing, boxing out and going full speed even when you have nothing left.
The future is now for the Tigers and their never-say-quit coach. Talladega girls basketball is destined for more wins, more fastbreak layups and some future runs in the state basketball tournament.
As for what is left from Williams’ first season as head coach with the Talladega Tigers, they are savoring and saluting the county big schools girls basketball coach of the year and the player of the year.
Williams is the county coach of the year, and Tigers junior guard Trinity Webb is the fancy-footed big schools girls player of the year for the 2022-23 roundball season.
Talladega even goes two girls deeper with a pair of all-county first-teamers with senior guard Houston Goins and sophomore defensive demon Zoe Cunningham.
The Aggies from Sylacauga are on the all-county first team, three times over, as well. Sylacauga’s first-team girls include senior guard Hadyn Owens, and sophomores Destinee Ealy and Journey Smith.
Sylacauga’s Smith played at a feverish pitch and averaged 16 points a game.
The other two members for the big schools all-county first team are from Lincoln. Golden Bears junior forward Brilee Woods and eighth-grade guard Aubrey Machen made the squad.
There are some Lincoln girls on the all-county second team, too, with freshman forward Faith Robinson and 5-foot-7 junior J’Nayshia Zackery. The all-county second team is also composed of Talladega’s Kailynn Williams and sophomore forward Makayla White, along with Munford eighth-grader Lauryn Brewster.
Two Sylacauga Aggie sophomores, Kylie Hale and forward Jaila Nix, are also all-county second team girls basketball players. Nine more girls garnered votes for all-county honorable mention with Sylacauga’s Kailynn Cannon and 6-0 junior center Ajia Garrett, along with Talladega guards Destiny Twymon and 5-2 Jekesia Wilson, both freshman, along with Tigers sophomore Justasia Pointer.
Lincoln’s Chloe Huff and sophomore forward Zoe Korreckt are honorable mention roundballers, too. The big schools honorable mention girls basketball players also include Amari Carlisle and Fantaza Calhoun of the Munford Lions.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.