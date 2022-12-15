Talladega’s Gibson grabs state gymnastics gold

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Practice does not make Nora Gibson perfect, but it does make her a state gymnastics champion.
The girl from Talladega knows her stuff from the balance beam, to the uneven bars, to the floor exercise and the vault. Gibson clearly loves the gymnastics lifestyle.
Gibson is light on her feet. She points her toes. She calms her nerves. She smiles, She performs. She delivers with the pressure on and the judges watching.
The eighth-grader from Ascension Leadership Academy wakes up every morning so she can set herself apart from all the others academically, as well as in the gym.
Gibson knows the rewards for hard training, tough knees and flexibility of the gymnastics kind. The girl with the intriguing personality and the blue-collar work ethic never turns down a solid day of lathering it up in the gymnasium. Gibson skips no routines.
She isn’t looking for an excuse to miss practice. The girl does find reasons to walk through the gymnasium door despite an array of aches, sprains and pulls.
But the girl always perseveres. She finds a way to reach the next gymnastics level. She works out on stubbed toes and with back strains.
Nora Gibson comes to the workout arena with a good attitude and an aptitude for achieving something for that day. Her agility and her moxie have taken Gibson to the gymnastics promised land.
According to a news release from Ascension Leadership Academy, Gibson, the girl with the gold-medal heart, won the level four girls state championship on the balance beam in the recent Alabama USA Gymnastics state meet in Foley. Gibson also retrieved a third-place bronze medal on the vault.
She went head-over-heels for another state medal. Gibson also won a third state medal with her highly competitive team from Noma’s School of Gymnastics from Anniston. Gibson and her second-grade sister, Maryn, have trained with the NSG Saltos for five years.
As for Nora Gibson, she is a double-state champion, on the girls balance beam and with her level four team from NSG. First place is what Gibson is all about, from Talladega, to Anniston, to the state gymnastics championship.
According to the news release, Nora and Maryn Gibson will begin their spring season, also referred to as Xcel season, in January. Nora Gibson will compete at the gold level, and Maryn Gibson will compete as a silver. They will compete in three Xcel meets apiece this spring, and the 2023 Alabama Xcel State Meet will be in March. Following Xcel season, they will begin spring and summer training to prepare for the next fall competition season.