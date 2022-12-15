 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega’s Gibson grabs state gymnastics gold

Nora Gibson

Nora Gibson

 Courtesy photo

Practice does not make Nora Gibson perfect, but it does make her a state gymnastics champion.

The girl from Talladega knows her stuff from the balance beam, to the uneven bars, to the floor exercise and the vault. Gibson clearly loves the gymnastics lifestyle.

Maryn Gibson

Maryn Gibson