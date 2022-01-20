Talladega rallies in fourth to secure county championship berth

Talladega coach Rebecca Williams wasn't shy about the frustration she felt on Thursday night, but even a perfectionist like Williams couldn't help but crack a huge smile when there were only 50 seconds left on the clock.
Especially not with how well Houston Goins played during the final minutes of Talladega's 46-34 victory in the semifinal round of the Talladega County Tournament taking place at Talladega High School.
"The biggest thing about 4 (Goins) is letting her be coachable. … she can only stop herself," Williams said. "Once she realized how good she really is and attack baskets, you noticed at the end she started attacking. If she does that more, we will get teams in foul trouble."
Goins scored six of her game-high 18 points by driving to the basket and finishing with a layup during the game's final nine minutes.
"It is always wide open because most of the time people double Trinity (Webb), and they put two people on her to double her so somebody is open," Williams said. "What I been telling her, the one thing we been preaching, is take the high-percentage shots we ain't got to live and die by the 3-ball. Today she got in there."
Speaking of Talladega's not-so-secret weapon, Webb, finished the game with 17 points and 13 rebounds to record her second straight double-double in the county tournament this week.
All in all, it was a rather ho-hum performance for a girl that has proven herself to be one of the county's best. Perhaps Webb wasn't even more involved was because she spent almost the entire game with a Foy sister breathing down her neck.
Sophomore Aubry Foy's turn came first, but two early defensive fouls in the second quarter changed Childersburg's game plan.
With one Foy headed to the bench, Childersburg coach Sy Butler turned to the much shorter freshman Ainsley Foy who seemed more than capable of holding her own against Webb.
"There are some shots that Trinity usually makes, and Ainsley is just being a pest and getting hands on ball and making her run," Butler said. "And it may not look like it from somebody else because she may make a shot or two, but the idea of limiting her shots or limiting her touches. You know, keeping the ball out of her hands, those type of things is what Ainsley Foy did really well tonight."
The final score certainly doesn't reflect just how close this game was, as Talladega held a 2-point lead at the end of the second and third quarters.
Then Talladega started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 38-30 lead with 6:32 left in the game. Then Aubry Foy seemed to spark a Tigers comeback when she leaped up at around half court and intercepted the ball midair. Foy quickly drove to the basket. Moments later, teammate Jada Swain chipped in two points to cut Talladega's lead back down to four.
Then everything seemed to go wrong for Childersburg. First, a defensive breakdown on the Tigers full-court press allowed Goins to walk in a layup.
Then Foy recorded another steal around half court only to watch in horror as the layup rolled around the rim before falling harmlessly away. That was just one of at least six such layups to miss the mark late in the game for Childersburg.
"Ones they're supposed to hit, they just roll off, and you can't fault the girls for it. … They played really great, get the steal, and it just doesn't fall," Butler said. "Part of the game, I guess I would say. It is tough. It is tough as a team to go through things like that. Knowing that you had it, I think we can hold our heads high because we know that hey, if make those baskets, it is a different ball game."
What to know
— Aubry Foy finished the night with a team-high 13 points, nine of which came in the second half, and a game-high 16 rebounds. She also finished the night with three steals. Teammate Rakiya Spell finished second on the team with 10 points.
— Sophomore Mikayla Wells returned to the lineup for Childersburg for only her second game since missing the last several weeks with an undisclosed medical reason. Wells only recorded two points in the victory, but she was a bright spot on defense whenever she was on the court.
Who said
— Williams on the upcoming championship game: "This will be my first time since I've been at Talladega, so it is a great feeling."
— Williams on her team's performance: "I could not run my press at all, so I had to get back into a halfcourt set. So I'm lucky that I just worked on it because I just put it in today like right before we played."
— Butler on Aubry Foy's performance: "You know what you are going to get out of her every night. If I could say, hey, what girl is going to be consistent every single night, it is Aubry Foy."
Next up
— Talladega will play TC Central Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Talladega County Championship Game. Talladega won the first matchup with TC Central this season by 14 points before dropping the rematch by 12.
— Childersburg travels to Saks Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers won the first matchup 28-21.