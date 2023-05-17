 Skip to main content
Talladega High boys soccer has a winning touch

Talladega soccer

Talladega's boys soccer team won 13 games, which is eight more than it won a year ago.

 Courtesy photo

TALLADEGA — A challenge was issued, and a statement was made.

The ball was kicked, and the players acted like they knew exactly what to do. Welcome to the new-look Talladega High boys soccer team.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.