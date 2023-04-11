Talladega County track and field: Lincoln girls bring home another crown

LINCOLN — They’ve got the will, the way and some hard-core training habits. The Golden Bears also have a winning streak that just won’t go away. The Lincoln High girls won their 25th straight Talladega County track and field championship Tuesday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
Coach Chris Smith and the Lincoln girls had a truckload of points at the end of the day, too, with a 167-point team total. Also in the top four were the Winterboro Bulldogs with 106 points, the Talladega Tigers with 104 points and the Munford girls with an 83-point total. But on this day no one could catch the county track champion from Lincoln. “We’re competitive, and we’ve been sprinting up and down those hills,” Golden Bears freshman relay runner Sadie Worley said.
She and the Lincoln girls won the 3,200-meter relay. Also hitching a ride on the championship express were Golden Bear relay members Bailey Lathem, and sisters Taylor and Lorelai Byrd.
“We’re keeping our streak going, and we’re trying different techniques,” Lincoln eighth-grader Taylor Byrd said.
Close
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.