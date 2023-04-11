 Skip to main content
Talladega County track and field: Lincoln girls bring home another crown

county track meet-bc004.jpg

Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.

LINCOLN — They’ve got the will, the way and some hard-core training habits.

The Golden Bears also have a winning streak that just won’t go away. The Lincoln High girls won their 25th straight Talladega County track and field championship Tuesday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.