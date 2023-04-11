 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega County track and field: Lincoln boys dominate the day

county track meet-bc032.jpg

Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.

LINCOLN — The Talladega County boys track and field meet was made for the Golden Bears. Lincoln kept running, winning and chest-bumping.

For the 23rd time in the last 25 years the Lincoln High boys won the county track meet. The Golden Bears outscored the runner-up Munford Lions 191-105 on Tuesday.