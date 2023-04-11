Talladega County track and field: Lincoln boys dominate the day

LINCOLN — The Talladega County boys track and field meet was made for the Golden Bears. Lincoln kept running, winning and chest-bumping.
For the 23rd time in the last 25 years the Lincoln High boys won the county track meet. The Golden Bears outscored the runner-up Munford Lions 191-105 on Tuesday.
The Winterboro Bulldogs finished third with an 84-point total. But the Lincoln boys left with the county team title.
“We have some of the fastest runners in the state,” Golden Bears junior track star Jalen Turner said. “We have some chemistry and a little energy.”
Turner is one of those Golden Bears with speed to burn. He had enough points for three runners with 38 points.
Talladega County track athletes participated Tuesday in the Talladega County track meet.
