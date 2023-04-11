 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega County track and field: Dakota, Aubree Frank win some medals for Munford

Dakota Frank

Dakota Frank won four medals and three individual championships in the Talladega County boys track and field meet Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

 Bob Crisp, The Daily Home

LINCOLN — When all the vein-popping runs were finally over, Dakota Frank was wearing a neck full of medals.

Most definitely, they were worth every muscle cramp and each drop of sweat from Frank’s forehead. And the Munford High junior will take it.

Aubree Frank

Aubree Frank won two individual county championships.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.