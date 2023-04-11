Talladega County track and field: Dakota, Aubree Frank win some medals for Munford

LINCOLN — When all the vein-popping runs were finally over, Dakota Frank was wearing a neck full of medals.
Most definitely, they were worth every muscle cramp and each drop of sweat from Frank’s forehead. And the Munford High junior will take it.
Frank, who is faster than a five-legged turkey, won four medals and three individual championships in the Talladega County boys track and field meet Tuesday at Lincoln High School.
“Winning here means a lot because Lincoln is our rival,” Frank said. “I increased my stride, and I felt good. I’ve been stepping up my mileage.”
It showed, too, out on the sunbaked track. The 17-year-old Frank won three races on the day.
He ran off with county track championships in the boys 800-meter run at 2 minutes, 11.26 seconds, in the 1,600 run with a time of 4:55.65 and in the boys 3,200-meter race with a mark of 9:58.71.
“It was nerve-wracking, but fun,” Frank said. “I was determined.”
He also exited the county boys track meet with a runner-up medal in the 400-meter run. Frank was clocked at 52.54 seconds.
He wasn’t the only member of the Frank track and field family that won four medals on the day either. Aubree Frank, his sister and just 12 years old, ran circles around some other track competitors.
Frank, the Munford seventh-grader, won some applause and medals, too. Aubree Frank won two individual county championships in the girls track and field meet at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
She won the girls 1,600-meter run at 6:43.77, and Frank was proclaimed a county champion in the girls 3,200 race with a time of 13:53.47.
“I was pushing hard, and these were important races,” Frank said. “I was helping my team and looking ahead.”
Aubree Frank, the girl with the fast pace, also claimed a second-place medal in the girls 800-meter run. Frank touched the finish line at 3:03.06.
“She trains a lot, and her dad makes her run,” Munford track coach Michael Easley said. “She isn’t slowing down. Aubree is in shape.”
Frank also made a track and field difference in the girls 3,200-meter relay. The Munford Lions, with Frank running the final leg, finished third with a 13:50 clocking.
Also running with Frank on the relay were Munford teammates Giselle Herrera, Venus Mancillas and freshman Kayla Perkins.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
