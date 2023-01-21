Talladega County tournament: Webb, Tigers throttle Winterboro for ‘super’ win

WINTERBORO — The girls are modest, confident and always ready for another challenge.
Welcome to Talladega High School girls basketball. They run.
They defend. They box out, and they smirk.
The Tigers know they’re good. They get schooled daily by two fundamental-loving coaches, Rebecca Williams and Baron Sandlin.
Talladega High is sold on man-to-man, in-your-face defense. The Tigers like defending the turf and prefer basketball on the rougher side with a few bumps, and bruises and a lot of contact.
Pouting is not allowed.
“We run the floor. We get to the basket. We face guard (teams), and we have the best players,” junior guard Trinity Webb said.
The Talladega High girls are also prone to winning, fast breaking and swiping the ball. There are some fast hands on the Tiger team.
They showed that and more as the Tigers rounded up the super girls championship with a 61-44 behind-the-woodshed spanking of the Winterboro Bulldogs on Saturday night in the Talladega County basketball tournament.
Talladega advanced to the tournament finals with a 38-23 win Friday over Sylacauga for the large schools championship. Winterboro won its way to the last round with a 61-42 win Thursday over Childersburg.
Talladega High left everything out on the floor, including effort and a few drops of blood. The Tigers elevated their record to 16-4.
The THS girls also got hustle plays, layups and middle of the road jump shots from Webb, who scored 24 points, and sophomore forward Makayla White, who jostled and grunted for 11 points.
“We kept our composure. We hustled down the court and played good defense,” said White.
Talladega High also took a 27-18 lead after a Webb layup with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. White led the Tigers to a 42-27 advantage in the third period, as well.
Every Talladega High run comes with layups, putbacks and down home defense.
“The girls trust the (Talladega) system and I. We were in the right spot (against Winterboro), and we attacked the basket,” said coach Rebecca Williams of the Tigers.
Winterboro High made some basketball plays, too, like Katelyn Jones’ 3-pointer in the third quarter and Jones’ 3-point basket in the fourth period.
Jones and Bulldog freshman guard Katelyn Brown turned up the basketball juices for 12 and 19 points in the girls super tournament game.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.