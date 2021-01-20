Talladega County tournament: Webb leads Talladega past Childersburg

Childersburg cut the deficit to six points with a minute left in the third quarter, and it was like a switch flipped.
Childersburg unleashed a full-court press it hadn't pulled out much previously in this game, and the shift seemed to work. Talladega turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but Talladega got the ball back with 1.8 seconds left past halfcourt after Childersburg failed to inbound the ball.
Talladega freshman Trinity Webb caught the inbounded pass at the top of the arc, and she floated toward the hoop, releasing the ball a moment before the buzzer.
Even the Childersburg fans couldn't help but be impressed when the ball swished through the net.
"It's not just about the (momentum in the) last quarter," Talladega coach Rebecca Williams said. "It's just in those clutch situations can you finish the game under control. So that's more the bigger part of it is her knocking down those big shots."
This was hardly the first time Webb proved herself capable of knocking down those shots. The freshman secured both the overtime period and then the victory over Sylacauga on Friday night with shots made in each period's final moments.
Her impact was just as significant on Wednesday night when she scored a game-high 23 points to lead No. 5-seeded Talladega to a 49-42 victory over No. 4-seeded Childersburg (14-9) in the Talladega County tournament quarterfinals.
Despite Webb's success in the game, Childersburg coach Gavin King said his players did a good job executing the defensive game plan. King wanted his players, especially Kamareona Simmons, to keep the ball out of Webb's hands and keep the talented freshman from taking shots near the 3-point line.
That was more or less what happened. Webb didn't dribble often, and she only made the one 3-point shot for Talladega (7-6).
"We slid off the inbounder and tried to double her," King said. "But again, because of her height, they were able to lob it up, and she was able to go get it and put a 3-ball up at the buzzer, and it went in. That is kind of how it goes sometimes."
That's not how it went for Childersburg on Wednesday. The Tigers missed 18 of 22 shots taken behind the arc Wednesday, but King said he was happy with the shots his players took.
Eighth-grader Shakira Harrison sunk two of those 3-pointers within a minute late in the first half, but Talladega still managed to take a 28-19 lead into the break.
Childersburg sophomore Jada Swain led her team, finishing with 23 points to match Webb's night. Swain scored five of the first seven points in the third quarter before scoring seven of the first 11 points scored in the final period.
"I think she probably sensed the game (was) at certain areas slipping away and had that sense of urgency to keep us in it," King said.
The only other player to score during those stretches was, of course, Webb. Talladega seniors Takerria Swain (10 points) and Cymarion Scales (8 points) were the only other players to score more than six for either team.
Both players got the ball to Webb under the rim to set up some easy buckets, and Scales drained a pair of 3-pointers at the beginning of the first and second quarters.
Talladega will return to the court Thursday night when the Tigers will try to stop top-seeded Winterboro (13-0), which is running opponents right out of the gym this year.
"Not necessarily prove ourselves, but get us prepared for area play and then tournament and playoffs," Williams said when asked about the opportunity to face the Bulldogs. "So this is a great opportunity for us to play a good team and get better."