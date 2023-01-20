 Skip to main content
Talladega County tournament: Talladega girls grab large schools title over Sylacauga

sylacauga v talladega girls basketball 018 tw.jpg

Talladega High's girls basketball team celebrates a championship.

 Tucker Webb, The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Talladega High’s 15th win of the season was something extra special.

The THS girls played some terminator-style defense, which led the Tigers to the large schools championship over Sylacauga High 38-23 in the Talladega County girls basketball tournament Friday.