Talladega County tournament: Small schools champ Childersburg takes the whole crown

WINTERBORO — There was a boys super championship on the line Saturday night in the Talladega County basketball tournament at the squeaky-clean Winterboro High gymnasium.
Childersburg High handed the Sylacauga Aggies a 54-45 loss in a back-and-forth title game. Sylacauga High netted six 3-pointers in the boys shootout.
That brought the Aggie total to 26 baskets from 3-point range in three county basketball tournament games this week.
Sylacauga High’s Grant Hickey, Ayden Crowe, senior guard Jay Campbell and junior standout Conner Twymon let the ball fly. The 3-pointers were booked, time after time.
But the Childersburg High Tigers won the boys super basketball championship anyway.
“We wanted it more. We played with effort and intensity,” Childersburg High senior forward Isaac Marbury said.
Childersburg won the small schools championship Thursday with a 79-42 win over B.B. Comer, while Sylacauga took the large schools championship Friday over Talladega 64-59.
The 6-foot-3 Marbury was one of five CHS players who were double-figure scorers in the boys super tournament game. The team-bonding Tigers surfaced with 11 points from senior forward Jordan Mann, as well as 10 points each from Marbury, Ja’kaleb Stone, senior guard Sharod Robertson and senior center Kordes Swain.
The Sylacauga High boys dropped some dimes and field goals, too, with Hickey (17 points) and Twymon (seven points). The Aggies trailed by a mere three points at 48-45 after Grant Hickey drilled two free throws with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter.
But Marbury drained two foul shots of his own with 1:13 remaining to stretch the Childersburg High lead to 50-45. The Tigers also produced a 7-2 run earlier in the fourth period.
The CHS boys are 17-2 on the season. Sylacauga High has a winning record, too, at 14-11.