Talladega County tournament: Small schools champ Childersburg takes the whole crown

Childersburg vs. Sylacauga boys

Childersburg's boys basketball team after winning the Talladega County basketball tournament.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — There was a boys super championship on the line Saturday night in the Talladega County basketball tournament at the squeaky-clean Winterboro High gymnasium.

Childersburg High handed the Sylacauga Aggies a 54-45 loss in a back-and-forth title game. Sylacauga High netted six 3-pointers in the boys shootout.

Childersburg's boys basketball team prepares to accept its trophy after winning the Talladega County basketball tournament.