Talladega County tournament: Ealy scores 23 in Sylacauga win; Talladega sails past Munford

sylacauga v lincoln girls basketball 012 tw.jpg

Sylacauga's Journey Smith goes in for the layup defended by Lincoln's Faith Robinson.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Some habits are not made to be broken.

Take the Sylacauga High Aggies. They have developed a passion for beating Lincoln High School on the girls basketball hardwood.

