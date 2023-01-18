Talladega County tournament: Ealy scores 23 in Sylacauga win; Talladega sails past Munford

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
WINTERBORO — Some habits are not made to be broken.
Take the Sylacauga High Aggies. They have developed a passion for beating Lincoln High School on the girls basketball hardwood.
It occurred one more time Wednesday afternoon as the Aggies shellacked the Golden Bears for the third time this season. The latest Sylacauga High victory, at 63-52, over Lincoln had even more meaning since it took place in the semifinals of the Talladega County large schools girls basketball tournament.
“We’re pushing for the ring, and we played team ball. We’ve got some speed, and it showed,” Sylacauga High’s 5-foot-4 sophomore guard, Destinee Ealy, said.
She had a dream tournament game with a lot of dribbling and even more scoring. Ealy was smoking hot with 23 points.
She gained more confidence with each basket. Ealy extended the Aggie lead to 10-2 with a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Senior guard Hadyn Owens of Sylacauga would have some success from the floor, too. She bagged a five-foot jumper to give the Aggies the upper hand with a lead of 17-5, also in the first half.
Owens was a busy girl. She played some unselfish basketball — rebounding, defending and diving on the floor for the loose ball.
She also scored nine points. Aggie sophomore catalyst Journey Smith powered through for 16 points, as well.
“We played the transition game and got some steals. We played team defense,” Sylacauga High girls basketball coaching guru Victor Smith said.
His Aggies will play for the large schools girls county championship game against Talladega on Friday at 6 p.m. at Winterboro High.
Aubrey Machen and the pesky Lincoln Golden Bears will be watching from the bleachers. Lincoln still played some hearty basketball in the tournament semifinals, led by Machen and her 24 points.
She is an eighth-grade wonder girl of the hardwood.
Talladega High 69, Munford 18: The Tigers had no problem advancing to the tournament finals. The Talladega High girls disposed of the Munford Lions in another semifinal matchup on Wednesday night in the Talladega County large schools girls basketball tournament.
There were plenty of net gains for the Tigers. They were led to the basketball rout with 15 points from sophomore guard Zae Cunningham and 18 points from seventh-grader Kaylin Williams.
Talladega High had a fantastic defensive night, permitting just 12 points in the first half.
The Tigers also went on a 13-1 run in the first quarter. Talladega High outscored the Lions in the second stanza, as well, 19-11.
“We got some turnovers with our defense,” Talladega High girls basketball coach Baron Sandlin said. "We got locked in. We believe in our system."
The Tigers are feasting with a record of 14-4 this winter.
Munford High got some steals, some boards and some hard-earned points, too. Coach Destinee Briskey’s Lions also got eight points from freshman guard Amari Carlisle and five points from eighth-grade forward Lawryn Brewster.
Tournament scores, schedule
Jan. 16, Monday
Small schools girls
Talladega County Central 69, Fayetteville 32
Winterboro 69, B.B. Comer 32
Small schools boys
Talladega County Central 61, Fayetteville 53
B.B. Comer 67, Winterboro 63
Jan. 17, Tuesday
Small schools girls
Childersburg 45, Talladega County Central 18
Small schools boys
Childersburg 72, Talladega County Central 29
Large schools boys
Sylacauga 61, Munford 45
Jan. 18, Wednesday
Large schools girls
Sylacauga 63, Lincoln 52
Talladega 69, Munford 18
Large schools boys
Talladega 60, Lincoln 52
Jan. 19, Thursday
Small schools girls championship: Winterboro vs. Childersburg, 6 p.m.
Small schools boys championship: Childersburg vs. B.B. Comer, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Large schools girls championship: Sylacauga vs. Talladega, 6 p.m.
Large schools boys championship: Talladega vs. Sylacauga, 7:30 p.m.