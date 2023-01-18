 Skip to main content
Talladega County tournament: Dawson, Tigers advance to tourney finals

talladega v lincoln boys basketball 013 tw.jpg

Talladega's JT Townsel goes in the for the layup.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — After holding his breath for four quarters, Talladega High boys basketball coach Ryan Dawson felt the need to exhale.

He was prepared for the full gamut of highs, lows and tournament tension.

