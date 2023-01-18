Talladega County tournament: Dawson, Tigers advance to tourney finals

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
WINTERBORO — After holding his breath for four quarters, Talladega High boys basketball coach Ryan Dawson felt the need to exhale.
He was prepared for the full gamut of highs, lows and tournament tension.
Dawson got that and more in the Tigers’ 60-52 nailbiter of a win over Lincoln in the boys semifinals in the Talladega County large schools boys basketball tournament Wednesday night in the Winterboro High gymnasium.
The Talladega Tigers, Dawson included, were glad to hear the final horn to end the game.
There were some tournament nerves, along with the sausage dogs and the heartburn.
It is all a part of the tournament basketball experience.
“This is a competitive rivalry," said Dawson, whose team is now 11-8. "This is the SEC of Talladega County. We played hard, and Lincoln has some athletes. Tripp Ward can shoot the lights out, and Camare Hampton can jump out of the gym.”
Lincoln's Camare Hampton looks for a lane in the Talladega defense.