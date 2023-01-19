Talladega County tournament: Childersburg boys snatch a championship

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Not since 2010 have the Childersburg High boys won the Talladega County basketball tournament championship. But on Thursday night the long drought ended as the Tigers took the small schools boys county title with a 79-42 pasting of B.B. Comer.
Childersburg High laid it on thick, too. The Tigers went on the attack with a 19-point second quarter and a 22-7 outburst in the third period.
The CHS boys were relentless with blistering leads of 40-28 in the second period and 62-35 in the third.
“We kept Comer off the glass, and we rebounded the ball," Childersburg High boys basketball coach Johnny Johnson said. "We ran our offense and got some fast breaks. It’s been a long time since we’ve won this.”
On this championship night, the Tigers shoved their record to 16-2. The CHS boys also put four high-pressure players into double figures.
The Tigers scored with flair and elbows, with senior forward Isaac Marbury (24 points), senior guard Sharod Robertson (18 points), senior center Kordes Swain (12 points) and seasoned guard Ja’kaleb Stone (12 points).
1 of 26
B.B. Comer's Zack Carpenter looks for a lane as he is guarded by Childersburg's Jordan Mann.
Photos: Childersburg vs. B.B. Comer boys, Talladega County tournament
The Childersburg boys were crowned small schools champion in the Talladega County basketball tournament with a win over B.B. Comer. On Saturday, the Tigers will face the winner of the large schools championships game, either Sylacauga or Talladega.
1 of 26
B.B. Comer's Zack Carpenter looks for a lane as he is guarded by Childersburg's Jordan Mann.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
B.B. Comer's Chris Garrett looks for a teammate as he is guarded by Childersburg's Isaac Marbury.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris drives to the basket as he is guarded by Childersburg's Ja’kaleb Stone.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris drives to the basket as he is guarded by Childersburg's Ja’kaleb Stone.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
B.B. Comer's Chris Garrett aims a three pointer.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg alum, former NBA player, and now assistant coach, Gerald Wallace instructs the Tigers during a timeout.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Sharod Robertson lets loose a jump shot, contested by B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Isaac Marbury goes hard to the basket.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Ja’kaleb Stone drives inside for a layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
B.B. Comer Boy's Basketball Head Coach Marcus Herbert fires his team up during a timeout.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Isaac Marbury goes hard to the basket.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Ja’kaleb Stone drives inside for a layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Sharod Robertson goes up for the dunk, guarded by B.B. Comer's Zack Carpenter.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Ja’kaleb Stone drives inside for a layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Ja’kaleb Stone drives inside for a layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Jordan Mann goes in for the layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Isaac Marbury lets loose a jump shot.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Kordes Swain goes up for the dunk.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Isaac Marbury goes hard to the basket.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Sharod Robertson goes up for the dunk.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Sharod Robertson goes up for the dunk.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Isaac Marbury is fired up after teammate Sharod Robertson's dunk.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg starters pose for a photo while their teammates soak up the last minutes on the clock.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg Boy's celebrate winning the Large School division in the Talladega County Basketball Tournament with a win over B.B. Comer.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg Boy's celebrate winning the Large School division in the Talladega County Basketball Tournament with a win over B.B. Comer.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
In the second quarter, the Childersburg High boys took a slim lead of 21-17 and milked it into a 30-17 advantage. And that was complete with two layups from the 6-foot-5 Swain.
Stone also scored a hoop with 4:29 left in the first half. That was an abbreviated run of 9-0 for CHS with more points still on order for the Tigers.
“We ran the floor and wore down our opponent (B.B. Comer). Teamwork did it. We shared the ball, and we focused on defense,” said Swain, the CHS towering force in the low post.
The junior twosome of guard Kamore Harris and forward Chris Wilson kept on grinding for the Comer Tigers.
Consecutive field goals from Wilson and Harris cut the Childersburg High lead to 52-34 with 4:11 left in the third period. But the CHS Tigers retaliated with a Swain dunk.
Childersburg High also got an affirmative and a full-blast dunk from Sharod Robertson in the fourth period.
As for the Comer Tigers (10-5), they were led in scoring by the 6-foot-2 Harris. He muscled through 10 points.
Tournament scores, schedule
Jan. 16, Monday
Small schools girls
Talladega County Central 69, Fayetteville 32
Winterboro 69, B.B. Comer 32
Small schools boys
Talladega County Central 61, Fayetteville 53
B.B. Comer 67, Winterboro 63
Jan. 17, Tuesday
Small schools girls
Childersburg 45, Talladega County Central 18
Small schools boys
Childersburg 72, Talladega County Central 29
Large schools boys
Sylacauga 61, Munford 45
Jan. 18, Wednesday
Large schools girls
Sylacauga 63, Lincoln 52
Talladega 69, Munford 18
Large schools boys
Talladega 60, Lincoln 52
Jan. 19, Thursday
Small schools girls championship: Winterboro vs. Childersburg, 6 p.m.
Small schools boys championship: Childersburg 79, B.B. Comer 42
Jan. 20, Friday
Large schools girls championship: Sylacauga vs. Talladega, 6 p.m.
Large schools boys championship: Talladega vs. Sylacauga, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21, Saturday
Girls super championship: TBA vs. Talladega/Sylacauga, 6 p.m.
Boys super championship: Childersburg vs. Talladega/Sylacauga, 7:30 p.m.