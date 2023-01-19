 Skip to main content
Talladega County tournament: Childersburg boys snatch a championship

childersburg v bb comer boys basketball 009 tw.jpg

Childersburg's Ja’kaleb Stone drives inside for a layup.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — It’s been worth the wait.

Not since 2010 have the Childersburg High boys won the Talladega County basketball tournament championship. But on Thursday night the long drought ended as the Tigers took the small schools boys county title with a 79-42 pasting of B.B. Comer.

The Childersburg boys were crowned small schools champion in the Talladega County basketball tournament with a win over B.B. Comer. On Saturday, the Tigers will face the winner of the large schools championships game, either Sylacauga or Talladega.

