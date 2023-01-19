Talladega County tournament: Brown helps pace Winterbor girls to a title

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
WINTERBORO — Nothing beats winning a trophy and a title.
The Bulldogs girls from Winterboro High School did both Thursday night. What the Winterboro team did was beat the athletic Childersburg Tigers 61-42 for the small schools girls championship in the Talladega County basketball tournament.
There was no way in the roundball universe that WHS was going to lose this game and the county title. The Bulldogs were way off the chain with an early lead of 15-2 in quarter No. 1.
Winterboro High was scoring with layups, steals and a hairy defense. The Bulldogs also got a 3-point bomb from freshman Zakhia Buchanan with 5:25 left in the first stanza.
The Bulldogs led by six, and they would boot the advantage to 13 points in the following minutes.
Winterboro High also took a 25-6 lead in the second period after a 3-point bucket from freshman guard Katelyn Jones. It was that kind of a night for the Bulldogs.
“We got it done, and we worked so hard. We boxed out. We’re the best team in the county (for small schools),” the 5-foot-7 Jones said.
Childersburg's Mikayla Wells goes in for the lay up.
Photos: Winterboro vs. Childersburg girls, Talladega County tournament
The Winterboro girls were crowned small school champion in the Talladega County basketball tournament with a win over Childersburg. On Saturday, the Bulldogs will face the large schools champion, either Sylacauga or Talladega.
Childersburg's Mikayla Wells goes in for the lay up.
Childersburg's Ainsley Foy drives to the basket, defended by Winterboro's Rachel Headen
Childersburg's Mikayla Wells aims a shot as Winterboro's Kya Brown comes in to defend.
Winterboro's Kya Brown lets loose a three pointer.
Winterboro's Katelyn Brown drives in to the basket.
Childersburg's Girl's Basketball Head Coach Sy Butler tries to get and explaination from a referee.
Winterboro's Katelyn Brown lets loose a three pointer.
Winterboro's Katelyn Brown drives in to the basket.
Winterboro's Katelyn Jones drives the ball to the basket.
Winterboro's Katelyn Jones drives the ball to the basket.
Winterboro's Katelyn Brown drives in to the basket.
Childersburg's Mikayla Wells looks for a lane.
Childersburg's Jada Swain lets loose a three pointer as Winterboro's Katelyn Jones comes in to block the shot.
Childersburg's Rakiya Spell looks for a lane as she is guarded by Winterboro's Katelyn Brown.
Childersburg's Jada Swain drives to the basket.
The Winterboro Girl's celebrate winning the Talladega County Basketball Tournament small school division against Childersburg.
The Winterboro Girl's celebrate winning the Talladega County Basketball Tournament small school division against Childersburg.
She was admiring her shots often in the title tilt. Jones gave the Bulldogs a virtual scratch on the head, thanks to her 3-point field goal in the third quarter.
The Winterboro High lead ballooned to 34-13. And the beat went on for the WHS girls.
The Bulldogs (14-3) were playing a championship tune all night. They got plenty from a gym full of girls, all Bulldogs.
For instance, Jones contributed 19 points and seven rebounds. Katelyn Brown, the Winterboro High spark plug, was devastating in her own right with 24 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Bulldogs seventh-grade forward Kamiya Duncan earned her keep, too, with 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. The Winterboro High girls played like the county basketball champions in all four periods of play.
“We did our stuff and brought it home. We ran the floor and knocked down shots,” Winterboro coach Lamonyn Burney said.
Brown was in the county championship zone, too. Why not?
Brown is a county champion, along with being a dead-eye shooter for the Bulldogs.
“I feel happy. We played well, and we beat a good Childersburg team,” Brown said.
The tall and beefy Tigers from CHS are still a highly skilled squad with a 14-5 record. They have some hot shot players, too, as they emphasized in the title game.
Childersburg High tried to keep pace with the Bulldogs with senior guard Jada Swain, who had 14 points, and sophomore guard Rakiya Spell. The Tigers got 10 points from Spell.