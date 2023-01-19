 Skip to main content
Talladega County tournament: Brown helps pace Winterbor girls to a title

winterboro v childersburg girls basketball 005 tw.jpg

Winterboro's Katelyn Brown drives in to the basket.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Nothing beats winning a trophy and a title.

The Bulldogs girls from Winterboro High School did both Thursday night. What the Winterboro team did was beat the athletic Childersburg Tigers 61-42 for the small schools girls championship in the Talladega County basketball tournament.

The Winterboro girls were crowned small school champion in the Talladega County basketball tournament with a win over Childersburg. On Saturday, the Bulldogs will face the large schools champion, either Sylacauga or Talladega.

