Talladega County girls tourney: Winterboro, TCC advance through first round

bb comer v winterboro girls basketball 006 tw.jpg

Winterboro's Kaniya Duncan drives inside to the basket.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — They always have the ability to make it look easy.

The Winterboro High girls did no less than that again Monday night. What the Bulldogs did was roar past B.B. Comer 69-32 in round one of the Talladega County small schools girls basketball tournament at the Winterboro gymnasium.

