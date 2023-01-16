Talladega County girls tourney: Winterboro, TCC advance through first round

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
WINTERBORO — They always have the ability to make it look easy.
The Winterboro High girls did no less than that again Monday night. What the Bulldogs did was roar past B.B. Comer 69-32 in round one of the Talladega County small schools girls basketball tournament at the Winterboro gymnasium.
The Bulldogs won by a very lumpy 37 points. It happened one steal and one fastbreak hoop at a time, very often with the Winterboro High’s freshman guard tandem of Katelyn Jones (17 points) and Katelyn Brown (25 points) taking care of business.
They stopped and popped. Jones and Brown scored in the paint, as well as at the 3-point arc and at the free throw stripe. The second quarter concluded with a Jones 3-pointer for a Winterboro lead of 36-8.
Winterboro's Kya Brown recovers a rebound and looks for a teammate.
Winterboro's Kya Brown recovers a rebound and looks for a teammate.
Fayetteville's Harris gets a rebound.
Fayetteville's Aniyah Dukes drives inside to the basket.
Fayetteville's Darrien Davis shoots a three pointer.
Winterboro Girl's Head Coach Lamonyn Burney instructs his team during a timeout.
Winterboro's Kaniya Duncan drives inside to the basket.
Winterboro's Kya Brown shoots a three pointer.
Winterboro's Katelyn Brown drives inside.
The Bulldogs also ushered in the third period with a 3-pointer from freshman guard Rachael Headen. Jones made it look easy once again with a layup to open the fourth quarter.
The Winterboro High girls were breezing and not sneezing with a 49-29 lead with 7:03 left in the smackdown tournament game.
“We played a lot of intense defense. We played together. We shot it very well,” Winterboro girls head coach Lamonyn Burney said.
The Bulldogs are showing off a record of 13-3 as of now. The Comer girls played hard, too, but not hard enough, not even with nine points from Aniyah Dates and 15 points from senior guard Aliyah Gaddis.
Talladega County Central 32, Fayetteville 26: The sharp-toothed Tigers from Talladega County Central got into the win column, as well, with a six-point decision against the Fayetteville Wolves in the small schools tournament's first round Monday night.
Junior center Jahogani Evans of TCC was hooping it up with her Tiger brethren.
“We moved the ball, and we played team ball,” the 5-foot-9 Evans said. “We believed in ourselves. We passed the ball to the paint.”
Naturally. Evans scored seven points, along with Talladega County Central freshman guard Jireh Swain. Tiger forward Shanijah Smith, no small fry at 6-0, dropped through 11 points, as well.
The Fayetteville High girls got into a shooting rhythm, too, with eight points from junior guard Kat Holley and five points from Leah Platt.
Senior guard Natalie Liner of Fayetteville even gave the Wolves a 26-25 lead with a putback with 7:05 remaining in the fourth period. But the Talladega County Central girls put the game on ice with a 7-0 run to close the tournament tilt.
The TCC Tigers improved their record to 8-6. The Fayetteville Wolves dropped to 5-10.
Tournament scores, schedule
Jan. 16, Monday
Small schools girls
Talladega County Central 69, Fayetteville 32
Winterboro 69, B.B. Comer 32
Small school boys
Talladega County Central 61, Fayetteville 53
B.B. Comer 67, Winterboro 63
Jan. 17, Tuesday
Small school girls
Talladega County Central vs. Childersburg, 4:30 p.m.