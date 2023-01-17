 Skip to main content
Talladega County girls tourney: Childersburg rolls past TCC

childersburg v tcchs girls basketball 003 tw.jpg

Childersburg's Rakiya Spell drives to the basket defended by Talladega County Central's Jamiyah Johnson.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Coach Sy Butler has seen it all before, and he hopes to see some more of it in the coming weeks.

Butler and his Childersburg High girls basketball team have been around the block a few times this season.

