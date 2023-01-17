Talladega County girls tourney: Childersburg rolls past TCC

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
WINTERBORO — Coach Sy Butler has seen it all before, and he hopes to see some more of it in the coming weeks.
Butler and his Childersburg High girls basketball team have been around the block a few times this season.
They expect to win every time out, and there was no disappointment to be had as the cat-quick Tigers rolled past Talladega County Central 45-18 on Tuesday afternoon in the Talladega County small schools girls basketball tournament.
To say the least, the Childersburg Tigers (14-4) were in the right place at a most opportune time. But that is often the case for the CHS girls.
They are as athletic as they are fast.
“These girls play hard, and they know what’s at stake. We want the bragging rights (in the county tournament),” Butler said.
Childersburg's Jada Swain drives to the basket defended by Talladega County Central's Mahogani Evans.
Scenes from Childersburg vs. Talladega County Central basketball action in the Talladega County small schools girls basketball tournament at Winterboro High School.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Rakiya Spell drives to the basket defended by Talladega County Central's Jamiyah Johnson.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg's Rakiya Spell drives to the basket defended by Talladega County Central's Jamiyah Johnson.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega County Central's Shanijah Smith looks for room inside against the swarming Childersburg defense of Swain and Spell.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Childersburg Girls Basketball Head Coach Sy Butler instructs his team during a timeout.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
He got what he needed from his girls, too, against the highly competitive team from TCC.
“We ran the floor and defended well. We played great defense,” Butler said.
The Childersburg High girls also leaped to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes in the first period. Hard-core, clawing defense led to steals. And the thefts turned into fast break points of the blinding kind for the CHS Tigers.
Senior guard Jada Swain got Childersburg off and hustling with an early 3-pointer in the first period. Swain would not stop there. She banked in 15 points in the tournament win for CHS.
Sophomore guard Rakiya Spell of Childersburg also tallied a 3-pointer at the 4:29 juncture of the second period to give CHS a 16-6 lead.
“We passed the ball (and made high percentage shots),” said the 5-foot-2 Spell.
Head coach Elton Ashley of Talladega County Central was eyeballing a few other things. Ashley was impressed with the Childersburg girls.
“They had speed and energy, and we could not keep up with them,” said Ashley, whose team is now 8-7.
No Talladega County Central player scored more than eight points. Sophomore forward Jamiyah Johnson of TCC did manage to score those eight points.
But Childersburg’s Swain had double figures with 15 points, and Spell tossed in nine points.