 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega County football media day: Smelley spreads the good Aggie word

Sylacauga2 bc.jpg

New Sylacauga head football coach Chris Smelley and players Myles McCullough, Bryce Oden and Conner Twymon meet with reporters at the 12th annual Talladega County Coaches Association High School Football Media Day at Talladega Superspeedway.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The new kid on the block commanded the room. He showcased some poise, some confidence and a game plan of sorts.

New Sylacauga head football coach Chris Smelley looked like he belonged in the moment and on the stage at the Talladega County football media day. Smelley, the former Division I quarterback from South Carolina, was back in his element, but in a coaching way Wednesday morning at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.