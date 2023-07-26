Talladega County football media day: Smelley spreads the good Aggie word

TALLADEGA — The new kid on the block commanded the room. He showcased some poise, some confidence and a game plan of sorts.
New Sylacauga head football coach Chris Smelley looked like he belonged in the moment and on the stage at the Talladega County football media day. Smelley, the former Division I quarterback from South Carolina, was back in his element, but in a coaching way Wednesday morning at the Talladega Superspeedway.
The Aggies coach and taskmaster was convincing. Smelley was positive and persuasive, but most of all he shed some light on the state of Sylacauga football. It was mostly good.
“Our players are stepping up and buying in,” said Smelley, who inherited a team that went 0-10 last season.
“There isn’t a magical formula, but we have high expectations. We’re going to try to go 1-0 each week.”
Sylacauga and Smelley will kick off the football season Aug. 24 against the Wenonah Dragons at Bell-Culpepper Stadium in Birmingham. Game time will be 7 p.m.
The Aggies are in the process of getting in playing shape, physically and mentally.
“This is a new season, and in every way we’re going to be challenged,” Smelley said. “We’ve got to be laser-focused. We’re going to take it one game at a time.”
Smelley, the new Aggies coach, is also going to think outside the box. This is survival of the football fittest.
“We’re in a super competitive region,” Smelley said. “We want to restore the Sylacauga program. We’re excited to see if our work is going to pay off.”
It very well might if the Aggies get some clutch quarterback play from senior Connor Twymon.
“He’s a natural, and Connor can make all the throws,” Smelley said.
Senior center Myles McCollough and senior wide receiver Bryce Oden are a pair of handy Aggie football players, too. They will be keys to a possible Sylacauga turnaround this season.
“We’re getting our work done,” the 240-pound McCollough said. “We’re miles ahead of where we were last year.”
That is good to know for the Aggie football faithful.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.