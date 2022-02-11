Talladega County Central survives late run to secure area championship

On Friday night, the sky appeared to be falling for Talladega County Central as Wadley put together a 10-2 run in the first 5:30 minutes of the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game.
The Fighting Tigers didn’t panic, and senior Amiya Sillmon rewarded that faith when she put the ball through the hoop twice in the final 90 seconds to give the Fighting Tigers a 58-54 victory over Wadley in the Class 1A, Area 8 championship game.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” TC Central coach Ebonie Ferguson said. “We’ve been in a lot of tough games this year, close ones. And I think the games we experienced that were close definitely helped us here tonight.”
Sillmon finished the evening with a game-high 27 points and 16 rebounds. She also recorded two assists and two blocks and left with one MVP trophy for her efforts.
“It felt good,” Sillmon said. “It felt like all my hard work is paying off.”
The senior said the aspect of her game that she’s grown the most this season has been her rebounding. That was certainly on full display all evening, but she wasn’t the only Fighting Tiger out there having success in the paint.
Seventh-grader Shanijah Smith came off the bench and finished the game with 14 rebounds and one block of her own to earn a spot alongside Sillmon on the All-Tournament team.
“So the shot can be taken on either side, and we’re pretty confident that either one of those ladies can grab that rebound for us,” Ferguson said. “So she has gotten someone in Amiya who she works with and battles with every day in practice. So every day, she is getting better.”
By her standards, TC Central superstar Faith Johnson had a somewhat quiet performance, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a pair of assists to Sillmon on TC Central’s game-deciding baskets.
It was also Johnson who stole the ball at halfcourt when Wadley was racing down with a chance to tie the game up with 2:38 left to play.
Yet for all her success at the end of the game, it was Johnson’s play at the end of the first half that really put TC Central in a position to win.
With 46 seconds left in the second quarter, Johnson first scored back-to-back baskets thanks to a steal, then found herself with the ball once again three feet from midcourt with less than 1.5 seconds left.
Johnson started to turn toward the locker room before the shot fell. She already knew where the ball was going— straight through the net.
What to know
— Sillmon, Smith and Johnson were joined on the All-Tournament team by teammates Icelynn Gooden and Zariyah Tuck.
— The Fighting Tigers have won all 13 home games so far this season.
— TC Central defeated Wadley 52-42 on Jan. 4 before losing the rematch 62-55 on Jan. 25.
Who said
— Ferguson on Wadley’s late run: “We just had a couple of turnovers that we did to ourselves. We knew coming in what they were going to do, they were going to press us. We were prepared for it, and I’ve always said everything in basketball comes with runs. So they made their run, and it was up to us to make our own run at the end.”
— Sillmon on the victory: “We know it is not over yet, but it does feel good to have this small accomplishment under our belt. We’re going to keep working and get ready for the next game.”
— Johnson on having one more career home game: “I’m not really emotional type person, but I enjoy it, and I am just very thankful for my team. I am very humble to be a part of this.”
Up next:
TC Central will host Barbour County on Monday in the Class 1A subregional game.